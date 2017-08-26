SALVATION ARMY IS ON THE MARCH

“We will be staging a supply of water, cleanup kits, food, and shelter supplies at our 100,000 square foot disaster warehouse in Arlington and we are hopeful that we can identify additional warehouse facilities close to the worst affected areas in the coming days,” said Alvin Migues, The Salvation Army Emergency Services Director for Texas. “We are grateful to our partners during times of disaster like Americares who are providing bottled water and the Midwest Food Bank who have four tractor trailers of food boxes headed for Texas.”
Salvation Army units throughout the state are working closely with local Emergency Operations Centers and community partners. Many have opened their doors as emergency shelters and others are supporting city and American Red Cross shelter operations with mass feeding. In Corpus Christi The Salvation Army provided 164 heater meals on Friday and have distributed 2,000 snacks and 1,200 bottles of water since Thursday at the FEMA dome and to evacuees boarding buses to San Antonio.
“The Salvation Army is already at work in many communities that find themselves in the path of the storm and has served survivors of every major national disaster since 1900,” said Migues. “We are committed to serving the needs of those impacted as long as is necessary.”
To make a financial donation to support the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts please go to www.helpsalvationarmy.org or call 1-800- SAL-ARMY.
For the latest information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmytexas/ and www.twitter.com/salarmytx. To access photo and video resources related to The Salvation Army Hurricane Harvey relief efforts please go to www.salvationarmysouth.org/harvey.
