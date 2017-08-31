Be The Change

But a shoot shall sprout from the stump of Jesse, and from his roots a bud shall blossom. The spirit of the LORD shall rest upon him: a spirit of wisdom and of understanding, A spirit of counsel and of strength, a spirit of knowledge and of fear of the LORD, and his delight shall be the fear of the LORD.

Not by appearance shall he judge, nor by hearsay shall he decide, but he shall judge the poor with justice, and decide fairly for the land’s afflicted. Isaiah Chapter 11:1-4

Doc Amey is one of those shoots. Throughout his life he has been surrounded by every possible reason to be suspicious, to judge others from his own life experiences, and to believe that the world is against him and to wish the harshness in his life upon everyone else. Instead, he is a man of infinite kindness, who rejoices in every single day. The spirit of the Lord’s counsel is strong in him and his strength of purpose is boundless.

Here are a few words of wisdom form our Jesse:

How do you keep from judging others who listen to what you say but don’t change?

The way I keep from judging them is because I was once that guy who did not listen to sound advice and what I have come to learn is you can talk to people till You are blue in the face and they are not going to change until they are ready. But what you have done is plant a seed in their life and someone comes behind you and waters the seed. And God gives the increase at His perfect timing.

So how did you hold on to the sound advice and pull yourself up and out?

Like I said before, I was going to Church for five or six months, still smoking weed, hustling drugs, and living that lifestyle. It was not until I fully submitted my life to Christ and got off the fence and truly started trusting God in my every day decisions, was I able to really get hold of what God was doing in my life.

So, he was doing things in your life and you didn’t even know it?

Yeah, at first, I didn’t realize He was working in my life until I really started submitting myself to Him, reading my bible regularly. Then He started actually talking to me and building a relationship and showing me just how real He was.

So, do you really believe you will never go back to that lifestyle?

No, I don’t think I will ever go back to that lifestyle because the goodness of the Lord is the sweetest thing I have ever tasted. Even on my bad days with God they are ten times better than my good days without Him. Now is this life peaches and cream and rosebuds? No, it’s not. But the bible says, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” And when you know what you believe in and who you believe in, that is all you want. Nothing else will fill that void. So, NO I will never be going back to that lifestyle.

