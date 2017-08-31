Texas City, League City seek funds for park and rides

By Lora-Marie Bernard

Texas City has begun working with the Gulf Coast Center to create a park and ride while League City leaders fight to maintain theirs.

The Galveston County Transit District Board of Directors approved on Aug. 23 a resolution that seeks federal funds for the League City Park and Ride program.

Leaders hope the funding will buy time to battle new revenue policies with the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County. Transportation consultant Barry Goodman said METRO has changed its revenue disbursement policies and he is not hopeful METRO will support League City.

Nonetheless, he said League City will submit for $800,000 in funding under the new guidelines.

“We discussed the fact that the current funding we have for the League City Park and Ride will run out by the end of the year,” Goodman said. “If we don’t find additional federal funds then that service will likely be shut down.”

He said the federal money will not solve the long-term issues for support or changes the policy. It would only act as bridge funding.

“But it does give us another year to search for a more equitable solution,” he said.

The board also voted unanimously to approve a resolution that supports the Gulf Coast Center’s efforts for a Texas City park and ride. A request for $3.01 million in federal funding would support a proposed Texas City transportation hub.

The center seeks a discretionary grant from the Federal Transit Administration. If approved, funds would be awarded from “bus and bus facilities” monies.

Besides a park and ride, the center and Texas City are developing a facility to house administration and emergency operations. If approved, the monies would eliminate a shortfall for implementing the project.