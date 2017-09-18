The POST Community Calendar

Send your Community Calendar information, including event, date, time, and contact person, to production@thepostnewspaper.net.

The Friendswood High School Wranglerettes will be holding a pre-game dinner on September 29, in the school’s cafeteria, starting at 4:30pm. During the dinner they, along with their Drill Trainers and members of the Fall Dance Clinic will be putting on performances. However, the silent auction has been postponed until April’s spring show. The event takes place before the Mustangs home game, where the Wranglerettes will be performing with their dad’s during halftime. Tickets cost $8 in advance and $10 at the door. –Photo Courtesy Dayna Owen