2nd ANNUAL ATHLETIC & SKILLS CHALLENGE

A LIFE gone too soon will be celebrated on Saturday as the Nick Gary Foundation holds its second annual Athletic and Skills Challenge at the Carver Park baseball fields and community center in La Marque. The event, which will be held from 7:00am thru 5:00pm, is in honor of Gary, a 2000 graduate of La Marque High School who passed away in January of 2016.

Gary was a three-sport athlete who played baseball, basketball and football for the Cougars. He was a member of the 1997 Class 4A state champion football team who had a passion for sports and was a well-liked student in his time at La Marque.

The Nick Gary Foundation was started in July 2016 by his older brother Russell to assure Gary’s legacy would continue. The foundation benefits college scholarships for local students and is sponsored by the likes of Texas City Commissioner Thelma Bowie, Valero Refinery, Texas First Bank, Shell, HEB and Wal-Mart. Saturday’s event will held a day after what would have been Gary’s 36th birthday. Last year’s initial event raised over $1,000 for nine students across Galveston County.

This year’s event will include a 1K and 5K Fun Run along with softball and kickball tournaments, a home run derby and a free youth skills challenge course. Registration for the Fun Run can be done online at thenickgaryfoundation.com along with registration at the Carver Park community center, located on 6615 Park Avenue in La Marque, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Friday. Registration for the 5K will also be held from 6:00am to 6:45am. The 5K Fun Run will start at 7:00am, while registration for the 1K will be from 7:00am to 7:45am with the run beginning at 8:00am.

Any class or organization can sign up for the Kickball Tournament by contacting Will Smith at (832) 865-1904. To sign up for the Softball Tournament and Home Run Derby, the contact Mike Richardson at (409) 739-9340. Registration for the free youth Skills Challenge will begin at noon in concession stand area.