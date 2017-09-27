Galveston County Hurricane Harvey Update

Disaster Recovery Centers Change Hours of Operation

AUSTIN, Texas – State of Texas/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will change their hours of operation starting Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

The 40 centers offer in-person support to individuals and businesses in counties included in the Texas federal disaster declaration for Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent floods.

Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), the State and other agencies are at the centers to talk about assistance and to help anyone who needs guidance in filing an application.

Most centers will operate 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Six centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the following locations: Edna High School Stadium (Jackson County); Wharton Civic Center (Wharton County); Northshore Community Fellowship of Faith Parking Lot (Harris County); Refugio Fair Ground (Refugio County); Klein Multi-Purpose Center (Harris County); and the Office of Emergency Management Parking Lot (San Jacinto County). The center at the Brookshire Volunteer Fire Department (Waller County) is open 7 a.m. to noon daily until further notice.

FEMA’s mission is to support our citizens and first responders to ensure that as a nation we work together to build, sustain and improve our capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from and mitigate all hazards.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711/VRS – Video Relay Service) (TTY: 800-462-7585). Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish).

The SBA is the federal government’s primary source of money for the long-term rebuilding of disaster-damaged private property. SBA helps businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters fund repairs or rebuilding efforts and cover the cost of replacing lost or disaster-damaged personal property. These disaster loans cover losses not fully compensated by insurance or other recoveries and do not duplicate benefits of other agencies or organizations. For more information, applicants may contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling (800) 659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or visiting SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/disaster. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call (800) 877-8339.

