National Hispanic College Board Recognition Program

Caleb Clasen, Brandon De La Fuente, Alec Perry, Ahysen Silva and Christianna Simon of the senior class at Friendswood High School have been recognized by the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program, as announced by Principal Mark Griffon.

The National Hispanic Recognition Program, established in 1983, is a College Board program that provides national recognition of the exceptional academic achievements of Hispanic high school seniors and identifies them for postsecondary institutions.

Students enter the program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT©) as high school juniors and by identifying themselves as Hispanic.

This year, more than 175,000 PSAT/NMSQT takes nationwide identified themselves as Hispanic, and 4,700 of those students have been recognized as National Hispanic Scholars or Honorable Mention Finalists based upon their PSAT/NMSQT scores and their academic achievements.

