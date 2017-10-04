5,000+ volunteers pick up 40+ tons of trash from 55 miles of Texas beaches

AUSTIN – The results for Saturday’s 31st annual Fall Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup by the Texas General Land Office are in. Despite fewer cleanup sites than usual due to damage from Hurricane Harvey, 5,046 volunteers showed up at 13 locations to remove 80,528 pounds of trash from 55 miles of Texas coastline.

“Over the past month we’ve seen Texans come together in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” said Commissioner George P. Bush. “I was proud to see that continue this past weekend with Texans from all across our great state helping clean the coast. As we continue to recover from Harvey, all of us need to volunteer and pitch in. This Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup was another great step in that direction.”

Galveston Beach had the largest mile span which was 19 miles, they had 1,447 volunteers and collected 14,472 pounds of trash. South Padre Island had the largest turnout, 1,838 volunteers and collected 15,325 pounds of trash in a 5 mile span.

Since 1986, more than 517,000 Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have cleaned more than 9,500 tons of trash from Texas beaches. Cigarette butts, beer cans and plastic bags are among the most common items found. But with each cleanup, plenty of odd and unusual items inevitably are reported.

On Saturday, the list of weird stuff found on Texas beaches included: Glow sticks, Wool blanket, Buoy, Toys, Golf club head, Toilet brush, Nerf football, Makeup brush, TV, Hard hat, Tricycle seat, Car bumper, Mattress, Toilet, Patio furniture, Car battery, Tires, Shotgun shells, Fence post, Boat battery, Electrical wires, Truck radiator, Rusted boat ladder, Pile of Styrofoam, Clothes hanger, Toilet seats and Helmets.

The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program is an all-volunteer effort to remove trash from Texas’ shores. Coastal cleanups are held three times each year and the program’s success is due to the hard work of volunteers, including local coordinators who work many unpaid hours publicizing the cleanups in coastal communities. The next coastwide cleanup will be the Spring Cleanup set for Saturday, April 21, 2018. The South Padre Island Winter Texan Cleanup is set for Friday, February 9th, and the Coastal Bend Winter Cleanup is set for Saturday, February 10th. Adopt-A-Beach volunteers record data on the trash they find to learn more about the causes of marine debris and to help mitigate pollution along Texas’ 367 miles of coastline.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Beach program, visit www.TexasAdoptABeach.org or contact the GLO at 1-877-TX COAST. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/TexasAdoptABeach and follow us on Twitter @TXAdoptABeach.