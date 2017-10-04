Calling All Local Artists!!!

It is time again to take a walk down 6th Street and see the creativity that abounds in Galveston County. So, bring your wares and join in the fun. Those of you with artistic talents and are willing to show/sell your wares be they oil paintings or yard signs, handmade jewelry or custom wreaths; join us and contribute to the success of “The Other Sixth Street” this October 28th. Its free and its fun! You can find the registration form and detailed instructions for participants on our website: thepostnewspaper.net

For Artists bringing five or fewer pieces, will be setting up in our outside of your host business. Artists with 5 or more will be assigned a 10×10 space on the street. Artist Vendors can display and sell all types of art and handmade crafts. Artist Vendors must include a $10 non-refundable check made payable to City of Texas City. The area will be available for set up at 2:00 p.m. with the Walk starting at 5:00 p.m. Send registration forms to: TexasCityArt@gmail.com