Unceasing Service

By Trishna Buch

The veterans that have risked their lives to serve our country are the epitome of bravery. And the country does do its share in thanking these men and women for their service and their sacrifice. But we could do more. A quick “thank you for your service” is nowhere near enough gratitude for what they have done for us and for our country. In fact, according to my editor, “we should be doing a lot more for veterans than just saying thank you.” After a while saying “thank you” may begin to lose all meaning. We need to do more for our veterans, since it is because of them that all of us have the freedom we do today.

Taking the time to help our veterans is the mission of the Veterans Of Foreign War. This organization, which has been around for 118 years, seeks to provide assistance to veterans, current service members and military families. According the organization’s website—vfw.org—members must be veterans or current military members to join. And the website also described the beginnings of the organization, stating “We trace our roots back to 1899 when veterans of the Spanish-American War (1898) and the Philippine Insurrection (1899-1902) founded local organizations to secure rights and benefits for their service. Many arrived home wounded or sick. There was no medical care or veterans’ pension for them, and they were left to care for themselves. In their misery, some of these veterans banded together and formed organizations that would eventually become known as the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. After chapters were formed in Ohio, Colorado and Pennsylvania, the movement quickly gained momentum. Today, membership stands at nearly 1.7 million members of the VFW and its Auxiliary.

Although members of the VFW are current or previous service members, the organization seeks to do what it can to help the members of the community it is located in. For instance, the VFW Post 6378—located in Dickinson—served as a relief center for victims of Hurricane Harvey for a long while. Along with this, when I went to visit the organization last week, I learnt that they had served meals and other necessities to victims for an entire month. Unfortunately, they could no longer be a relief center because of severe damage to their roof, which means that they may have to close their doors. The VFW Post 6378 is a safe haven for veterans and military members. It is a place where they can come together, share their stories and network with one another. It is a place where they can bring their families, and all come together under a common cause—to band together and support one another; while also finding ways to do what they do best—helping the community.

One way they help the community is by holding free meal nights. And on Monday, the VFW Post 6378 held its weekly Hamburger night. Our photographer, Donna Carter, was on site to take pictures (and possibly enjoy some hamburgers herself). This event takes place every Monday, and for only $5, all guests can purchase a hamburger—with all the fixings—fries, onion rings and a drink of choice. The event takes place from 5:00 to 7:00pm. And along with the Monday night burgers, the VFW Post 6378 also holds a steak night on Thursdays. In this, you can have an entire steak dinner—along with a drink—for $8. This event also takes place from 5:00-7:00pm. And, of course, all of the proceeds go towards the VFW Post, so that it can continue to serve its veterans and the community as they always have been.

So head out to the VFW Post as soon as you can to meet these amazing men and women, and remember to always do what you can to help them out!