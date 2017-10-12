A KEY TO THE KINGDOM

Most of us spend an extraordinary amount of time texting, talking, twittering or posting on Face book. We spend time expressing opinions, facts, personal information and reaching out to others as a means of communicating.

We also spend the vast majority of our day either on a job or doing things towards careers, family matters and helping people. But how much of that time do we spend praying. Psalm 34:4 David writes I searched for the Lord, and he answered me; and delivered me from my troubles/ fears. David started his day early with prayer.

When I was younger I can remember hearing people say that they would teach their children to pray before going to bed. A simple “now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep. If I should die before I wake I pray the Lord my soul to take” it was a way of teaching them thank God before falling asleep.

Luke 18:1 Jesus said men ought to always pray and not faint. Prayer is an opportunity to seek God, voice your desires, concerns and fears/worries. Prayer is also a time to enter into His presence to be alone, one on one with the one who created the universe.

God is creator and maker of everything that’s seen and unseen. The one who spoke everything into existence and He told us that we can come boldly before his throne of grace whereby we may obtain mercy.

Mark 1:35 and in the morning, rising up a great while before day, he went out, and departed into a solitary place, and there prayed. This was one of a number of times in scripture that Jesus prayed to his father. He prayed before he gave his disciples the bread and wine to commemorate what we call the last supper or Lord ’s Supper.

John 11:41 When his very close friend Lazarus died, he went to see where they laid him. They took him to the place where they laid him, Jesus then lifted his eyes and said, Father I thank you that you hear me. And I know that you hear me always: but because of the people which stand by I said it, that they may believe that you have sent me.

There is power in prayer when you take the time to do it as Jesus did. Somehow we find ourselves only praying when there is trouble or sickness. We pray in desperate times for God to help us. Most people seldom pray and some not at all. If I had a friend that I seldom talked to or called on occasion, how close would he be when I needed him.

Prayer isn’t difficult nor is it hard but it is essential. Jesus teaches us that we should get away alone to spend time with the father. If we truly want to hear from God in times of need or just to get directions for our lives, we need to do that.

I recently went to see a very good movie called the War Room. I remember that there was an elderly lady and a young woman who had come in contact with each other to sell a home. The young woman came to the elderly lady’s home to see it. The elderly woman during a conversation asked the young woman how often did she pray, and the young responded not too often. While talking the elderly lady paused and offered coffee, the young lady accepted.

When the older woman brought the coffee and handed it to the younger woman who sipped it and gave a sigh of dislike; the older woman responded what’s the matter. The young woman said do you always drink your coffee luke warm; she replied no mine is hot but yours’ is sort of like your prayer life.

The object of the lesson was to prove that the young woman’s prayer wasn’t getting her anywhere. The older woman later found that there was a real issue concerning the young woman’s marriage, so she began to teach her the importance of praying daily and often to spend time with God.

Matthew 6:6 Jesus said when you go into your prayer closet shut the door, pray to your father who is in secret, and your father who sees in secret shall reward you openly. Prayer most be a life style not an occasional thing you do. You see here’s the thing- you’re not waiting on God, God is waiting on you. God wants to meet with you, He wants you to get to know him as well as he knows you.

Prayer is essential to our everyday lives; we get power through prayer in order to overcome the enemy whose causing havoc in every area he can. Little prayer little power, much prayer much power. When someone you know needs you to intercede on their behalf, you can then begin to pray with power in the spirit and with words to defeat the enemy.

James 5:14-16 is any sick among you? Let him call for the elders of the church; and let them pray over him, anointing him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer of faith shall save the sick, and the Lord shall raise him up; and if he has committed sin, they shall be forgiven him. Every opportunity we get to pray, then your prayers becomes more effective for every area of our life.

Prayer is one of the keys to the kingdom that Jesus gave us to protect ourselves from the adversary the devil. So if you haven’t prayed why not start today, it is as good a time as ever. Philippians 4:6 do not be anxious about anything but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.