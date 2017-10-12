HARVEST MOON REGATTA a sight to behold

A stunning sight was on display as sailboats sailed out of Galveston Bay for the beginning of the Harvest Moon Regatta sponsored by Lakewood Yacht Club and the Save The Sea Foundation. A fleet of 84 boats began the trek all in honor of bringing awareness to the importance of keeping our waters clean and protected. These 84 Skippers and their crews will be on the water following the course to a finish line scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Tracking the progress of the fleet is available online at: http://www.harvestmoonregatta.com/race-information/live-tracking-529.html.

