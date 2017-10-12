MCREE FORD Honors Team Rubicon and Harvey First Responders

Police, Firefighters, Veterans and Everyday Citizens were honored Wednesday October 5th with some killer barbeque served by Chef Bryan Caswell, Philanthropist and one of Houston’s top restaurant owner – Reef, Jackson Street Barbeque and & El Real Tex-Mex Café – and chef. Bryan joined with Ford Motor company and their Texas Tough Tour to honor and thank these local heroes for answering the call to help those affected most during Hurricane Harvey.

Many of these heroes were out in boats and in shelters immediately after the storm, even though their own homes were destroyed in the storm. Mitchell Dale, saw his Dickinson business, McRee Ford, decimated by Harvey yet he opened his doors this Wednesday to show appreciation for the many men and women who risked their own safety to help others in harm’s way. Eric Brown, who played safety for the Texans from 2002-04, has been a Houston Texans Ambassador since 2010 was present, accompanied by the Houston Texans Cheer Squad to help serve some mighty awesome barbeque to these local heroes.

•The pinnacle of the celebration was when Bryan Cranston of “Breaking Bad” and “Malcom in the Middle” called in to say he was presenting the guys from Team Rubicon Response Team with a brand new Ford F150 Truck to assist them in their work. Cranston is well known for his acting chops and his involvement in charitable causes such as;

• American Association of Retired Persons

•Autism Speaks

•Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

•Children Mending Hearts

•Family Equality Council

•FilmAid InternationalGlobal Fund

•Kind Campaign Against Bullying

•Motion Picture and Television Fund Foundation

•National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

•Pablove Foundation

•(RED)

•Small Steps Project

Founded in 2010, Team Rubicon unites the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams. With over 48,000 volunteers across the country, Team Rubicon has responded to over 200 disasters across the United States and the world. Their presence during Harvey was extremely valuable. One team was able to check in with the Beaumont Sheriff’s Department, conduct an evacuation, clear two full neighborhoods, and report that 35 homes were marked clear so no additional resources would be sent to conduct search missions. They also conducted recon in numerous neighborhoods to identify needs for incoming crews that were working alongside the local fire department.

•A second rescue team conducted five evacuations, including two elderly residents and their daughter.

•Last, another team conducted 21 rescues and evacuated 27 canines at an animal shelter. Multiple teams supported animal control operations throughout.

In total, 89 members had been deployed to Texas, with several personnel providing support from the National Operations Center in Dallas. Team Rubicon also geared up its mass mobilization phase, deploying hundreds of volunteers to conduct a large scale clean-up effort for at least eight weeks to focus on debris removal, muck out, heavy equipment, and chainsaw operations, as well as damage assessments and expedient home repair.

Far too many people, businesses, families, churches, and more lost everything during Harvey. What these individuals have done will not be forgotten. Now, in the shadow of Harvey, it is vital that we, the citizens of Galveston County, continue their work, and continue to shine a light on the work that still needs to be done.