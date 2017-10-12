PROJECT 7 Sponsors International Day of Prayer

On an overcast day, early in the morning, a group of students gathered around the flagpole of their school and prayed for the wellbeing of their school and all its inhabitants. This was a scene that was taking place all over the country and the world as young people gathered around the flagpoles at their respective schools all over the world to show solidarity and the power of prayer. At TCISD, the event was sponsored by the student Christian Organization, Project 7 and the teens and their sponsor were led in prayer by Reverend Joseph Rivera.

When asked what impact does an event of this type have on a student body, Pastor Rivers said “A wise man takes steps to prevent bad things from happening and to protect against outside forces that might wish to do harm. To be proactive in prayer gives us all strength of purpose and guides us as we move though each day in His grace.” These young people take their roles as prayer warriors for the student body very seriously and each walks in faith that they will be stronger, wiser, kinder and more humble through their faith and their participation in Project 7.

Fast Forward to October 3rd and this small group of young people who gathered around that flagpole are now at lunch and quite busy enrolling other students in their organization. What a wonderful experience for them to have such a positive response to their Call to Prayer. There seems to be momentum building and with the help of their sponsors, these young men and women are setting a path to follow for their contemporaries. In times such as these, with unexplainable events occurring at every turn, it is exciting and promising to see a movement of young people shining a positive light that is attracting so many others in celebration of God’s word.

“For I assure you: If you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will tell this mountain, Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” Matthew 17:20