By Trishna Buch

The Children’s Health and Safety Fair is all set to take place this Saturday at the Doyle Convention Center. The event is a perfect opportunity for children to head out and learn about different methods on how to keep themselves, and their loved ones, safe as they go about their day to day activities.

On Saturday, from noon to 3:00pm, children (and adults) are free to attend the fair and learn about health safety, sun safety, Halloween safety, fire safety, bicycle safety, dental safety, pet safety and healthy safety. All of these forms of safety are important for children to learn about, because these activities and instances are often included in their day-to-day lives. For example, it is important for children to learn about how to protect themselves from the harsh effects of sunlight, for them to learn about the steps they need to take to have a safe and successful Halloween, and for them to learn about what they need to do in case of a fire.

Along with these safety demonstrations, the health and safety fair will also have helicopters and fire trucks in attendance. There will be an electrical safety demonstration by Texas New Mexico Power, as well a demonstration teaching guests the proper method to follow when calling 911.

And make sure to wear your best costume, because the fair will also be having a costume contest at 2:00pm!

So mark the date on your calendar and make sure to head out to the event on Saturday!