The POST Community Calendar

The College Of The Mainland hosted more than 150 people as they attended one of two assistance fairs at the college; both of which answered questions on how to help Hurricane Harvey victims. FEMA representatives—including the FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Team—and representatives from other private and public assistance organizations were in attendance to guide and provide information to the guests. Pictured is COM mascot, Comet the Duck, with one of the guest speakers—FEMA Region Six External Affairs Juan Ayala. –Photo Courtesy COM

