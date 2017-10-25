Are We Seeing A Pattern Here?

Sometimes we fail to notice excellence and we have certainly been remiss by not recognizing this exceptional group of young athletes. Check out their stellar record. Go COOGS!

Sun, October 22, 2017

La Marque Lady Cougars defeat Hitchcock on Friday, October 20. The ladies battled and went back and forth in sets but the Lady Cougars came out victorious.

Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Last night the Lady Cougars Varsity & JV Volleyball team Set off homecoming week by defeating Harmony. Varsity volleyball player Myia Thomas led the team with 11 kills, Jessica with 20 assist. The ladies will go head to head with Hitchcock at 4:30v & 5:30jv on Friday October 20 at La Marque High School.

Monday, October 2, 2017

La Marque Varsity Volleyball Team traveled to Hitchcock Saturday morning to defeat the Bulldogs. The ladies went to 5 sets and brought home a Victory. Good job ladies! They play against Danbury in an away match on Friday October 6, starting at 5pm. Go Coogs!

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

The Lady Cougars are playing more like a team but unfortunately it was not good enough for them to gain the victory over Brazos high schooling Tuesday night. The ladies will head out to play against Hitchcock on Saturday, September 30 at 10 and 11.

Monday, September 18, 2017

Friday night the La Marque Lady Cougars defeat Harmony with a sweep in 3 sets. They let up a little in set 3 by allowing harmony to get over 15 points, but they completed the task and received the victory at home. The Lady Cougars play again on Friday Away at East Bernard starting at 5.

Friday, September 15, 2017

Wednesday night the Lady Cougars varsity volleyball team drove out to Rice consolidated and unfortunately didn’t come back home with a win. The Lady Cougars waited too late to start playing and allowed Rice to sweep them in 3 sets.

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

The La Marque Lady Cougars played in their first district game of the season, going Head to head with Danbury. The Lady Cougars did not come out with a victory but showed they know how to compete! Varsity players Myia Thomas with 8 kills and Jessica Chevis with 15 assist. The Lady Cougars will play their next match at Rice consolidated Thursday September 14 at 6pm. Following that game Will play Friday September 15 , JV at 5 and Varsity at 6pm.

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

The La Marque Cougars JV and Varsity Volleyball team traveled to Houston Tuesday night 8/22 ,to come back home to La Marque with victories over North Forest High School. Good job ladies!

Friday, August 11, 2017

The Lady Cougars of The La Marque High started their season off with a bang by defeating Waelder in 4 sets on Friday, August 11.