Heads full of knowledge…

Someone once said. “How can you know where you ‘re going if you don’t know where you have been? Four years ago, this group of students were able to spend a day walking through history at Stringfellow Orchard, where Henry Martyn Stringfellow began an experiment in organic gardening and developed an Orchard that would serve as the inspiration for a treatise on gardening that would be used all over the world. He also chose to hire freed slaves to work in his orchard , paying them double the going rate to prove his theory that a person will rise to the expectations one has for him when those expectations are coupled with respect and a living wage.

This coming weekend, once again when Sam Collins, the proprietor of Stringfellow Orchards will host the presentation of Leslie’s Story (Leslie Stringfellow, the son of Henry and Alice Stringfellow, who was born in Texas just after the conclusion of the Civil War. Leslie’s untimely death at age twenty resulted in what his well-educated parents, the owners of Stringfellow Orchard, considered to be successful attempts to make contact with their dead son through private séances held nightly in their own home) and Overnight Campout. The presentation begins at 6 pm and campers will be staying until 7:30 am the next morning. The charge is $15 per person with $5 from each ticket sale being donated to Hitchcock High School 2018 Project Graduation. Camper should being a sleeping bag and tent.

We are surrounded by history in this part of Texas. Come join the fun, hear the story, and experience the beauty of Stringfellow Orchard, a proud piece of our history nestled just off Hwy 6 in Hitchcock, TX.

Visitors to the site often ask, “What do you grow at the Orchards?” Previous owners grew fruit trees, vegetables and flowers. I am reminded of a Chinese proverb that states, If you want 1 year of prosperity, grow grain. If you want 10 years of prosperity, grow trees. If you want 100 years of prosperity, grow people. Today at Stringfellow Orchards it is our mission to GROW PEOPLE!!!

20171023151704712