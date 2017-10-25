LEAGUE CITY POLICE OFFICER RECOGNIZED FOR ACTS OF HEROISM DURING HURRICANE HARVEY

League City Police Officer Corina Martinez was recently announced as southern regional winner of the First Responder Caring Award. Dynarex, a leading medical products brand and provider of disposable medical products, was the sole sponsor for this first annual award, donating $1,000 in much-needed medical supplies to the winners’ squad/department or to a worthy 501c3 nonprofit of choice.

Officer Martinez was nominated by her peers for her selfless commitment to her community and those affected by the events of Hurricane Harvey. She worked countless hours rescuing victims at all costs during and after the hurricane – including driving, walking, running and kayaking – to do what she could. She gave no thought to the damage of her own home but only how she could save victims in any way possible. As the hurricane moved its way out of Texas and recovery operations were in place, a sense of normalcy returned to the area, but Martinez still worked around the clock to help those in need.

The award recognizes a first responder or department who in 2017, demonstrated the essence of caring or compassion, including personnel in EMT, EMS, paramedic, police or fire. Dynarex received more than 60 nominations from first responder communities around the country that depicted unique and newsworthy stories of heroism, exceptional community service, acts of compassion and demonstration of caring and commitment to others.

“Everything we do at Dynarex and beyond exemplifies our motto, ‘We Care Like Family.’ The Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and first responder community is important to us, and we are truly honored to award Martinez, and others, who go above the call of duty,” said Zalman Tenenbaum, President and CEO of Dynarex.

First Responder Caring Award submissions included background/history on the first responder and/or their EMS department and information on why the individual or unit/department should receive Dynarex’s “First Responder Caring Award.” The winners were announced on October 18, 2017 at the EMS World Expo Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.