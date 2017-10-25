REMEMBERING SIMPLER TIMES

I’m really loving this feeling of nostalgia that I’m being able to get with the revival of old shows and the remaking of old movies. That, and the fact that I’m studying education and spending a lot of time with children, I’m beginning to feel like a child myself. Okay, it’s not like I’m rolling around in dirt, playing with toys and watching cartoons; but I am happy that I am finding opportunities to relive my childhood.

I wonder, why do we all forget about the joys of childhood when we become adults? Sure, there are more responsibilities to take on and we have a lot more to worry about—but should we really let all that get in the way of true joy? Can you remember the last time you were truly happy? I can’t. Because, nowadays, whenever I am happy, it’s never long-lasting because I am always thinking about work assignments or schoolwork or other things I need to take care of. Am I the only one who feels this way? During childhood was the last time I can remember being truly happy. We had no stress, nothing to worry about, and were able to just truly enjoy life. I miss those days more than I can express.

And this is the main reason I am so happy to see so many of my favorite childhood movies and TV shows being remade or getting sequels. I think (one of) the happiest days of my life was when I found out the show Full House was going to have a sequel show on Netflix called Fuller House. I was in my dorm room when I found out and I may have screamed with joy. That was—and still is—my favorite television show, so knowing that it was coming back made me very happy. A few weeks ago the first nine episodes of season three released and I stayed up and watched all nine in one night. Another show I used to watch as a child, Boy Meets World was also temporarily brought back with a sequel show, Girl Meets World, which I also thoroughly enjoyed. I just get such a joy of seeing the actors and actresses of my favorite childhood shows back on my screen, and seeing what they are up to now. It may not mean anything to others, but it brings up a sense of nostalgia and joy to me; which is why I love it so much. Unfortunately, this particular show was cancelled after four seasons, but at least I can enjoy the old episodes.

But it’s not only these sequel shows that are bringing out these feelings of nostalgia. It’s also the old Disney cartoons that I watched and loved as a child—that are being remade into live action versions—that are awakening these feelings as well. Over the past few years we’ve seen remakes of The Jungle Book, Snow White, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and—my favorite of all—Beauty And The Beast. Truth be told, the only ones I watched were The Jungle Book and Beauty And The Beast. The former, because it seemed like a good movie (which it was) and the latter because it was one of my favorite Disney movies and—more importantly—had my favorite actress starring as Belle. Not only was I not disappointed by either film, but it was nice to be able to have this connection to my childhood.

And then there’s the fact that my FAVORITE childhood series—which carried me into adulthood—is expanding. I am, indeed, talking about the Harry Potter series; which is seeing an entirely new set of films (the Fantastic Beasts movies), a new book, a play and several fan experiences for the books coming into fruition. There’s just something about diving into the Harry Potter world that makes me feel like a child again, which makes me happy, which is exactly what I am hoping to accomplish. Pure happiness.

So go ahead. Revel in those aspects of life that remind you of your childhood. Take the time out of your busy schedules to just sit back and let that feeling of nostalgia sweep over you. At first you may feel pangs of sadness, but that will soon pass and be replaced with feelings of happiness. And I just hope that, one day, I can be as happy as I was when I was a child.