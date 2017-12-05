TEXAS SCARIEST LOCATIONS

The Texas Killing Fields is an area bordering the Calder Oil Field, which is a 25-acre patch of land situated a mile from Interstate Highway 45. Since the early 1970s, some 30 bodies of murder victims have been found within the Killing Fields area. These were mainly the bodies of girls or young women Furthermore, many young girls have disappeared from this area. Their bodies, if they are deceased, are still missing.

It is believed that many of the murders were the work of serial killers. Many of the victims were aged 10–25 years, and many shared similar physical features. A few of them had similar hairstyles.Despite exhaustive efforts by the League City, TX police, along with the assistance of the FBI, very few of these murders have been solved. The fields have been described as”a perfect place [for] killing somebody and getting away with it.” After visiting some of the sites of recovered bodies in League City, Ami Canaan Mann, director of the film, Texas Killing Fields, commented, “You could actually see the refineries that are in the south end of League City. You could see the I-45. But if you yelled, no one would necessarily hear you. And if you ran, there wouldn’t necessarily be anywhere to go.”