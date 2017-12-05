THINGS WE ABOUT TXC

ALMOST ANYWHERE you go in Texas City, there is a sculpture depicting some aspect of life on The Mainland. From fountains to merry-go-round horses to tortoises to sting-rays in mid flight, the artwork of numerous talented artists from all over our country are on display as well as our local artist, Raymond Guidry, Christopher Smith of Caldwell Texas the artist responsible for The Stingaree fountain, and Houston’s own Janie Stine La Croix who is the artist for “The Defenders” at the Texas City Police Station and “The Circle of Life” at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center. Each of these wonderful works of art add to the richness of our community and should be visited and appreciated by all who come to live in Texas City. It’s as if we are one big open air museum; here for all to enjoy. For a map of all the fountains and sculptures in Texas City, and more about each artist, please visit our website at thepostnewspaper.net.