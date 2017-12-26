AREA TEAMS, CLIMB UP, DOWN WEEKLY HOOPS POOL

BY BRANDON C. WILLIAMS

ALL FIVE area teams stayed in this week’s Texas Basketball coaches association top 25 rankings, although each moved in a variety of directions compared to last week.

In the Class 6A girls rankins, Clear Cree fell from fifth to 15th after suffering their first two losses of the regular season while Clear Falls dropped from seventh to 21st overall. Both teams will seek to improve their records when they take part in the 60th annual Peggy Whitley Girls Basketball Tournament at Clear Creek high school beginning Thursday morning.

Hitchcock climbed from 25th to 20th in the latest Class 3A girls rankings. The Bulldogs will also be among the area teams taking part in a loaded field in the Peggy Whitley tourney this weekend.

In the boys rankings, Dickinson stayed in the 23rd spot in the Class 6A poll, while La Marque also stayed ranked 11th in the 3A top 25 standings. The Cougars will have their first home game of the regular season when they host Brazoswood Christen this Friday at 7:00 pm.