FOREMAN VISITS END ZONE IN FINAL GAME WITH LONGHORNS

TEXAS CITY NATIVE Armanti Foreman shined in his last home with University of Texas this past Friday, catching five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in the Longhorns 27-23 loss to Texas Tech.

The touchdown, a 27-yard reception from Sam Ehlinger, was the fourth of the season for Foreman, who has 27 catches for 261 yards in the regular season and will have one more game in burnt orange when Texas accepts a bowl bid when the 2017-18 college football postseason invitations are finalized on Sunday. he also crossed the 1000 yard barrier for his career, as he now has 1,051 yards in his four years with Texas.

Two other area players also played their final game at Texas. Senior punter Mitchell becker, who played at Clear Creek, and former Clear Falls stand-out offensive lineman Tristan Nickelson, each wrapped up their time with the Longhorns with the bowl game to go.

Entering this week, CBSSports.com projects Texas to face UCLA in the Heart of Dallas Bowl, Which will be played on December 26 at the Cotton Bowl.