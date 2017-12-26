THE 3 C’S OF ETHICS

The following is an excerpt from my upcoming book: The Construction of a Rainmaker

The Rainmaker’s behavior is grounded in ethics, which is the science of correct behavior or it is the art of moral living. In studying ethics, I would like to break ethics into three categories. I would like to coin the term “C3 of Ethics”. Each part of the C3 formula serves as a pillar for this unique way to study, process, and assimilate the essence of this valued resource into your life. The obvious initial element of ethics would be the Rainmaker’s Character. Character could be defined as:

the internalized qualities of a person that encompasses the moral, intellectual, and mental framework of a person.

It has been said that character is what you do when you are isolated from others and free to choose your behavior without the influence or observation of others.

The first element of character is self-esteem. Simply put, self-esteem is your own personal evaluation of your self-worth. It is how you feel about who you are and where you are going. When you truly value yourself you are going to do the right things for your body, mind, and spirit. You are going to value people and treat them in the exact way that you expected to be treated by others. Developing a positive self-esteem is founded on a positive self-concept personalized by a positive self-image and carried out on the wings of a positive self-esteem.

The next element for character is the trait of being an outer-directed person. Rainmakers by their very nature are outer-directed meaning that they realize that the world does not evolve just around their needs and wants, rather they know that the world contains millions of others who have their own desires, dreams, and goals that they want to attain too. The Rainmaker actually derives pleasure in seeing that others are reaching their ambitions and they enjoy assisting them in the pursuit of their needs. The by-product of this unique trait is that Rainmakers rarely are depressed since their focus is assisting others. The opposite definition of the outer-directed person would be a narcissist. A narcissist is one whom whole life mission is satisfying their own appetites and ambitions. These people are prone to mood swings, deep depression and possess a polarizing personality. They lack the skill to develop meaningful long-term relationships which are the hallmark of a Rainmaker.

The final element of the first pillar for Ethics is a moral code commonly referred to as one morality. When the Rainmaker adopts a moral code for their lives then there is no guesswork for behavior despite the situation or circumstances. The Rainmakers know it is an effective way to pre-program one’s awareness, conscience, and consciousness in an enlightened way to ensure harmony in one’s life.

The next C for Ethics would be the Rainmaker’s Competence. Competence is the consistent and outstanding outward expression of a solid successful internalized thought generated by the Rainmaker. Competence is built on three elements which are: Skill Set, Track Record, and Depth of Understanding. We have covered the Rainmaker’s skill set throughout this project that consists of their ability to learn a presentation, speak in public, persuade, marketing, obtain business, build a referral base so that all these things merge together to produce results. When the Rainmaker obtains and experiences true results then the outgrowth of these actions clearly establishes a well-paved track record on which to build your career on. As we project ahead, we can surmise with that a Rainmaker with honed and fully developed skill set that has been documented and recorded in the marketplace will give way for the most valued commodity that a Rainmaker possesses in their vast and varied tool box and that is Influence. When the competition is busy supplying references and working frantically to construct a reputation; the influence of a Rainmaker is closing deals, procuring clients and exceeding expectations every day.

The Final C for Ethics is Collaboration. Collaboration is an essential part of Ethics for it solidifies this critical part of a Rainmaker’s makeup. Collaboration could be defined as a body of persons seeking to accomplish something worthwhile in life, or a synergetic experience between two people focusing on the same project. Collaboration consists of three elements which are: Accountability, Creditability, and Influence.

In the collaboration stage, accountability keeps the parties working together for the duration of the project. The by-product of accountability is credibility that is established when two or more people work together in a rewarding endeavor. The credibility stage bears out the outstanding qualities of the members of the group in reaching a successful conclusion. When you reinforce credibility, then you arrive at the cherished trait of influence that will open doors and endless opportunities. When the Rainmaker internalizes and responds with these three powerful transforming pillars of Ethics, Character, Competence and Collaboration then they will live out what is right, ethical, logical, reasonable and pragmatic.