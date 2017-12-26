The Rankin File, Engaging In Sucess

There are so many talented and gifted people in our community. It is a pleasure to spot light them for our readers. This week, I had the opportunity to interview Randy Hopkins, author of Team Covenant, and consultant to many Fortune 500 companies. The first question was.

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FACING INDIVIDUALS AND CORPORATIONS IN TODAY’S CHANGING WORK ENVIRONMENT?

Hopkins: Certainly one of the biggest challenges is employee engagement. According to SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) employee engagement is their number one concern today.

A recent Gallup Survey found that disengaged employees cost the U.S. economy $550 billion annually. Their finding was ONLY 30% OF EMPLOYEES ARE ENGAGED, while 53% are disengaged and an alarming 17% are actively disengaged, meaning deliberately trying to undermine the company.

WHAT EQUIPS YOU TO ADDRESS THESE CONCERNS?

Hopkins: We’ve been helping measure and improve employee engagement for three decades with a proprietary performance management system and its three software measurement tools. We quantify performance accountability top to bottom throughout organizations and have received two Impact Awards from SHRM for our contribution to both organizational and employee development.

We’re on the leading edge of this engagement issue because our approach brought transparency to employee engagement long before transparency was recognized as necessary.

WHY ARE YOU DRAWN TO SOLVE THIS CHALLENGE?

Hopkins: We want organizations to be successful and profitable we care about employees finding satisfaction in the work they do. This only happens when everyone accepts personal accountability for their work. You might say it’s our passion. All of this depends upon trust. Another Gallup Survey found that the number one reason employees choose to quit their job is lack of trust in their manager. They are not quitting the job or the company, they quit their boss!

Out award-winning approach creates non=judgemental transparency between organizations, managers, employees where trust becomes a residual by-product.

WHAT IS YOUR VISION FOR YOUR NEWEST PROJECT, I CHOOSE SUCCESS?

Hopkins: Our focus has always been on organizations and teams under the umbrella of a psychological contract we call the Team Covenant. Integral to our approach has been this expressed value of individual accountability. Organizations and teams succeed when they genuinely accept accountability, coupled with a commitment for continuous top-to-bottom growth and improvement.

Today, we’re excited to offer a logical extension of our experience directed specifically at individuals who want to achieve more and increase their success. It’s a coaching system we call I Choose Success based on what we have learned by assessing the behavioral strengths of people who consistently succeed in today’s work environment.

We’re not out to change people’s personality, we don’t have a right, and couldn’t if we tried. I choose Success provides participants with a comparison of their strengths against a model of successful strengths that consistently produce successful results. Like a golf coach who tells a student to widen their stance and change their club grip, ICS tells people quantitatively how to modify their behavior to achieve greater success. As the title suggests, the program is based on consciously choosing accountability through better behavioral choices.

WHO IS THE IDEAL CANDIDATE FOR THIS PROGRAM? HOW IS THE PROGRAM IMPLEMENTED?

Hopkins: The ideal candidate is anyone, employed or self employed, who sincerely wants to assume more personal accountability for their own success. Today, too many people think someone else is responsible for them and their well-being. They’re wrong. All of, individually, are responsible for ourselves.

I Choose Success is delivered through a network of performance coaches who have the experience and skills needed to facilitate people implementing our assessment approach and developing a lifelong habit of continuous improvements through personal accountability.

We actually have a coaching resource in your Galveston market for anyone interested in learning more about I Choose Success. Rainmaker Consulting can be contacted at (409) 370-9975.

HOW CAN PEOPLE GET ACCESS TO YOUR BOOK AND PROGRAMS?

Hopkins: To learn more about Team Excellence, Inc. and what we do, you can visit our website at www.TeamExcellence.com, or contact us by email info@teamexcellence.com