This N That by Nicky De Lange

T-SHIRTS SOMETIMES SAY IT ALL

It’s time for funny t-shirts again. This is for those of you who survived Black Friday, for those who hosted relatives you don’t like for Thanksgiving dinner, and those who are just exhausted from watching too many football games and holiday parades. Sit back, get comfy and prepare to have a few good laughs.

This first shirt really resonated with me because, as I’ve said before, I hate shopping.

It says,

“Does Anyone Else Get ROAD RAGE Pushing A Shopping Cart Through the Store?

Yes, yes, yes! Please order me one in every color it comes in.

Some of my favorite t-shirts focus on wine consumption.

Here are a few of them.

“Wine Is To Women As Duct Tape Is To Men – It Fixes Everything.”

“Grape Therapy is Cheaper Than Group Therapy”

And I love this one:

Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness Unless You Spend It On Wine.”

And then there a the shirts that express a view of life. These are usually off-the-wall comments that I always wish I’d thought of myself.

Here’s a good example:

My ALSOE TIME Is Sometimes For Your Safety”

“Things Only Crazy Cat Ladies Do …Ask One Cat Where The Other One Is When You Can’t Find Them.”

And here’s the one I saved for last because it describes my generation so perfectly:

I’m A Wooden Spoon, Lead Paint, No Car Seat, No Seat Belt, No Bike Helmet Survivor!”