DESPITE THE DISTRACTION of owner Bob McNair’s comments and a heartbreaking 41-38 loss at the Seahawks on Sunday, Texans coach Bill O’Brien was able to see the positives of what was one of the more challenging weeks in the franchise’s 16 years in existence. McNair’s controversial “inmates running the asylum” quote during the NFL’s owners meeting last month came to light, leading to the majority of the team kneeling down during the national anthem of Sunday’s game. The Texans played well enough to shake off the unwanted attention from their owner, but Russell Wilson’s late touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham allowed Seattle to outlast Houston in one of the more entertaining games of the regular season . Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 402 yards and four touchdowns as he continued to make the Texans’ decision to trade up for him look brilliant . “I love coaching the guy, I can tell you that,” said O’Brien of Watson during Monday’s press conference. “It’ll be more fun when we win and when we all, starting with me, do a better job in a few areas .” Watson has turned what was once a dormant offense into one of the league’s most explosive units, having led Houston to five straight games with at least 30 points . He has thrown 18 of his 19 touchdown passes in that span and while the mistakes (three interceptions on Sunday) have reared their ugly head at inopportune times, the progress he has made is evident with each play . “He’s the same guy every day. He doesn’t show a lot of emotion,” said O’Brien. “I mean, he’s excited when he makes a big play. He’s excited to celebrate

with his teammates and things like that . But he studies the game plan, he looks at it, which is, again, one of the things that he and I really – I think one of the things he and I can really improve upon is just continuing to understand what each other’s thinking when we’re apart.” O’Brien also touched on the words of McNair, which came when discussing a solution to the issue of players choosing to kneel during the national anthem as a sign of their displeasure of social issues . The story nearly overshadowed the Astros’ World Series bid and led receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back D’Onta Foreman to vocally express their disappointment . “These players have a voice, there’s no doubt about it,” he said . “These players are bright guys that have deep feelings about all different kinds of social issues, but we need to put together a game plan to beat the Colts (on Sunday), and that’s the most important thing and I think our players realize that .” However, Foreman, the Texas City native, wasn’t able to easily let go and focus on the Colts . “I’m still upset,” said Foreman to the Houston Chronicle after Sunday’s game. “I still feel like some things shouldn’t be said, but you got to deal with it . I was upset . I feel like my family has been supporting the Texans since they started the franchise and me growing up watching this franchise, a comment like that is definitely going to hit home with me .” A defense already banged up lost defensive end Christian Covington to a season-ending tear of his biceps . He will join J .J . Watt and Whitney Mercilus on injured reserve .