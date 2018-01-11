A COUNTRY OF ADDICTS

IT IS A 60 BILLION DOLLAR BUSINESS and its primary goal is to get you…and me to want what they are selling . Their product is highly addictive, you can get it just about anywhere, and it is killing somewhere between two and five million Americans each year . Worse yet, it is not only completely preventable, it is also legal . Processed food is the culprit and all the companion businesses that go along with it; including diet programs and exercise . We are a nation chemically addicted to one or more of the 75,000 synthetic chemicals used to enhance, preserve, and addict us to the foods we are surrounded by every day . What are the three most prevalent pharmaceuticals that are in almost everything we eat? Sugar – White Flour – Aspartame; these are the most ubiquitous but there are many, many more like high fructose corn syrup that in their original form are fine but when reduced to an isolate, become dangerous and can actually change your brain chemistry…not unlike cocaine . A FEW NOT SO WELL KNOWN FACTS: Aspartame is used in scientific experiments to “fatten up” mice but it is in just about every food you eat . It decreases bone density, negatively impacts your optic nerve, can cause migraines, may cause sudden drops in glucose levels, causes a craving for carbs, causes irritability, joint pain and inflammation, stomach cramps, tinnitus, has been linked to some forms of cancer, and commercial pilots are instructed not to ingest aspartame because of the possibility of seizures as well as the impact on sight and hearing . Propylene Glycol is found in foods that “mimic” certain fruits – like blueberries and pomegranate . Total “Blueberry & Pomegranate Cereal has no blueberries or pomegranate and instead it has propylene glycol; also found in blueberry muffin mixes . It is also used to winterize your RV, and it is found in thousands of cosmetic products as well as those “harmless” electronic cigarettes . It gathers in your liver and kidneys, causing irritability and hormone imbalance, can cause skin irritation and is often tied to heart disease . It causes respiratory problems and may very

well make it easier for your body to absorb numerous chemicals you are exposed to every day . Why Diets don’t work. Products low in fat, are consistently high in sugar; cutting fat out of your diet causes your body to remain hungry because your body requires fats, carbs and proteins in order to process what it takes in . Telling yourself that you cannot have something sends a message to your brain that you are being denied nourishment . However, if you add healthy foods to your current way of eating, eventually you will crave less of the “food-like” things you eat without sending denial messages to our brain . Once you start getting the right amount of fat, protein and vegetables (polyphenols), your body will not crave the things that negatively impact your health . Why you cannot exercise your way to healthy . As you ingest products loaded with the 75,000 chemical substances designed to addict you, keep the products you eat fresh far beyond their natural life spans, and make you think you are nourishing your body when you are simply taking in calories, is because your body is very busy trying to protect you from what you are eating . By storing these toxic chemicals in fat cells or covering them with mucus, it is keeping your body from becoming toxic . When you exercise, your body responds in two ways . It either loses the fat and releases the chemicals, making you sick; or it refuses to release the chemicals and you do not lose weight, you simply add muscle . It is smart to do a basic cleanse before starting any exercise regimen so as not to expose your body to the toxins that are released as you burn fat . It is frightening to realize that very little of what you will find on your grocery store shelves does not have added sugar or white flour – both of which are pharmaceutically altered, just like the cocoa leaf – and ingesting these items and serving them to your family is feeding your and their addiction . You would never stick a needle in your child’s arm and shoot them with cocaine yet when they purchase milk at school they are ingesting enough sugar that throughout the school year the sugar in the milk would fill a wheelbarrow . We are creating addicts without even realizing what we are doing .

So as we listen to all the sound and fury about the opioid crisis – and it truly is a genuine crisis that needs and deserves our attention – perhaps we should give some attention to what we are putting into or bodies day in and day out; feeding our children, and spending our hard earned dollars on . As we begin to understand and appreciate that diabetes, arthritis, mood swings, and so many other conditions are directly impacted and made worse by what we eat . Choosing to buy local, eat fresh, stay away from processed, carbonated, caffeinated, chemically enhanced and artificially preserved “foodlike” products will improve our longevity, enhance our moods, our energy levels and our overall wellbeing . For more information and a link to the documentary “Hungry For Change” please visit our website at:

thepostnewspaper.net