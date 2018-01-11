ASTROS EITHER PLANNING PARADE OR PLAYING GAME 7

TODAY, WEDNESDAY: One of two things is certain: The Astros will be preparing for a World Series championship parade or playing Game 7 against the Dodgers . If is indeed the latter scenario, Fox will have the conclusion of one of the most thrilling World Series in recent memory beginning at 7:00pm . Then again, Fox could regularly scheduled programming if the Astros did indeed win Game 6 on Tuesday night . The Rockets are assured of a national TV appearance as they take on the Knicks at 7:00pm . ESPN will have the game live as Houston makes its only trip to Madison Square Garden this season . TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Owners of the fourth and final playoff spot in District 23-5A, Texas City visits state-ranked Fort Bend Marshall at 7:00pm . Marshall is ranked 16th in this week’s Texas Football Class 5A poll and is second in the district behind Manvel, the state’s number one ranked team. Those unable to make it to Hall Stadium can catch the broadcast live on the Victory Sport Net website beginning at 6:50pm . FRIDAY: With only two games left in the high school regular season, all but one area team is out of the playoff chase . The action begins at 7:00pm with Clear Brook at Alvin, Clear Creek at Clear Lake, Dickinson at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Friendswood and Santa Fe at Manvel . Hitchcock is at East Chambers and Hempstead at La Marque each begin at 7:30pm, with the Cougars’ game also featuring the reunion of the 1997 Class 4A, Division II state championship team . The first games of the girls basketball regular season begin with Cinco Ranch at Friendswood and Deer Park at Clear Creek beginning at 7:00pm . Texas City is at Dickinson beginning at 7:00pm . Houston concludes its brief two-game road trip when they take on Atlanta Hawks beginning at 6:30pm . AT&T Sportsnet will have its pregame coverage beginning at 6:00pm . SATURDAY: Galveston Ball will be 48 minutes from history when they play at Fort Bend Elkins beginning at 6:00pm . The Tors, 3-2 in District 23-5A, can clinch the program’s first playoff berth since 2009 with a win over the Knights. Coach Kimble Anders’ team is 4-3 overall and would also clinch their second winning season in the past three years . Two area girls basketball teams start their 2017-18 regular season schedules as North Forest visits La Marque at 11:30am, while Hitchcock is at Houston Wheatley starting at 5:00pm .