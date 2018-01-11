CHARGERS BOLT UP LATEST AREA FOOTBALL RANKINGS

EVERY AREA team has a say in who makes the playoffs . With only two weeks remaining in the regular season, all but Clear Falls remains in the postseason chase, yet a young and improving Knights squad is in perfect position to play spoiler while building the foundation for what could be a playoff run in 2018 . What looks normal heading into this weekend’s games will look a lot different come late Saturday evening as we break out our latest The Post Newspaper area rankings . 1. CLEAR SPRINGS (5-2 overall, at Friendswood, Friday): The Chargers (4-1 in District 24-6A) can move closer to a second straight district title if they can solve a rugged Mustangs defense . Running back Todd Hudson and receiver/return specialist Peyton Sawyer are each playing at All-State levels and will need to do again in what will be the biggest game in the area . 2. FRIENDSWOOD (6-2, vs . Clear Springs, Friday): That the Mustangs (4-1) were looking ahead to Clear Springs isn’t the reason they lost to Clear Lake last Friday. Rather, it was an emphatic sign of just how good the Falcons have become. That said, Coach Robert Koopmann’s squad must rebound to avoid what could be a jumbled middle of the 24-6A pack . 3. DICKINSON (5-2, at Clear Falls, Friday): With Montel Parker under center, the Gators (3-2) offense is more diverse and destructive. Speaking of destructive, Dickinson’s defense has been in full clampdown mode after smothering Clear Creek last Saturday . Still, the Gators can’t afford to take the Knights lightly as this would be a huge step forward for Falls if they pulled off the upset . 4. GALVESTON BALL (4-3, at Fort Bend Elkins, Saturday): Remember the name of Clarence Dalton. The sophomore running back has been the driving force behind the Tors’ (3-2 in District 23-5A) surge to the brink of a playoff berth. Dalton may be the school’s best back since his head coach Kimble Anders broke the 2,000-yard barrier during Ball’s remarkable postseason run in 1984 . Yes, Dalton is that good . 5. HITCHCOCK (4-3, at East Chambers, Friday): The Bulldogs’ Slot-T put up 516 yards on the ground in last week’s 60-0 blowout of Anahuac. Hitchcock (3-0 in District 12-3A-1) has a host of options in their backfield and will need the right combination to take on a Buccaneers team that humbled La Marque last week . This matchup is good enough to merit taking the drive up 146 to Winnie . An added bonus is the delicious array of food East Chambers offers fans . 6. CLEAR BROOK (4-3, at Alvin, Friday): This is a playoff game for the Wolverines (2-3), who have to shake off the dust from last week’s 42-7 loss to Clear Springs. The offense needs to get receiver Caleb Chapman back in fold after the Chargers held him without a catch . 7. TEXAS CITY (3-4, at Fort Bend Marshall, Thursday): The Stingarees (3-2) held their own against top-ranked Manvel . They need to do more than that when they face their second state-ranked opponent in as many weeks when they take on 16th-ranked Marshall, which is averaging nearly 54 points per game in district play . 8. SANTA FE (5-2, at Manvel, Friday): It’s a tough task ahead for the Indians as they hit the road against a powerful Mavericks team brimming with top-level college talent across the board. At 3-2 in District 23-5A, Santa Fe has already clinched the school’s first winning season since 2010, but coach Mark Kanipes’ team wants life beyond November 11. 9. LA MARQUE (4-4, vs . Hempstead, Friday): The Coogs (2-1) had a season-low 146 yards of offense in the loss at East Chambers . This is a must-win for La Marque, who needs a cushion leading into the regular season finale at Hitchcock next Friday . Yes, a scenario does exist that could knock the Cougars out of the postseason, making this Friday more important . 10. CLEAR CREEK (3-4, at Clear Lake, Friday): The Wildcats (2-3) have allowed 97 points in the last two weeks . A rivalry game against the Falcons could be the nudge Creek needs to jump back into the postseason chase heading into next week’s finale against Clear Springs. 11. CLEAR FALLS (1-6, vs . Dickinson, Friday): Falls hung tough before falling to Alvin last week . The Knights are 0-5 in district play but has pushed their opponents in each contest . They’ll look for a possible shocker against the Gators.