GALVESTON COLLEGE PRESENTS “IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE”

THE GALVESTON COLLEGE Theatre Department will present a radio play version of the holiday favorite “It’s A Wonderful Life”. The radio play version features student performers giving voice to the play’s main characters just as stars of the original movies did for radio audiences back in the old days . Performances will be given in the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Wing on the Galveston College main campus at 4015 Avenue Q in Galveston . Performances are Thursday, November 30 at 7:00 p.m. and Friday, December 1 and Saturday December 2 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. For more information contact Liz Lacy, Theatre Program Director and Drama Instructor .