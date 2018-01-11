SHOULD YOU MICROCHIP YOUR DOG?

By Cesar Millan

I just heard a story in the news about a family who had lost their dog . They did everything to find him—putting up posters, checking shelters—nothing . Then, after two years, they get a phone call . Their dog was found . The person who found the dog took him to be scanned for a microchip and it showed who his family was and they were reunited .

The chip’s only as big as a grain of rice. It’s usually implanted in the scruff of your dog’s neck and doesn’t cause any pain for your pet . And it only costs around $25 to $50, depending on your vet . I think it’s so much safer than other forms of identification . If your dog gets lost, he might lose his collar and tags; if your dog is stolen, the thief might remove his collar and tags . With a microchip, you can help people who find your dog find you and if someone else says it’s their dog, you can prove the dog is yours . They make some neat stuff that works with your dog’s microchip, too. Like a pet door that recognizes your dog’s chip and lets him into the house (but not the raccoon that comes by later). The microchip won’t track your dog though . Your dog has to be taken somewhere to be scanned . To me, the decision whether to microchip your dog or not is an easy one . You should microchip your dog as soon as possible, and you’ll rest easier knowing that if anything happens to your dog, you’ll have a better chance of recovering him . Whether the microchip is ultimately used to reunite a family and a missing pet or to deter criminals from victimizing dogs or using them to victimize others, it’s hard to disagree that mandatory microchipping would be a useful thing . It would reduce strays, euthanasia rates, and shelter crowding—all problems that are only getting worse .