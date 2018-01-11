STARTING FROM SCRATCH

On Friday, as I was going through the emails to find upcoming events for the Community Calendar, I came across the Fall Harvest . Taking place today, Wednesday, from 5:00-7:00pm, at Nanny’s Way Preserved and Baked Goods, 12494 SH-6 in Santa Fe; the festival celebrates the bakery’s third anniversary at its Santa Fe location . Nanny’s Way was started in 2012 by Ginger Jones; who came by our office to talk to us about her business . “My daughter, Brittanny, worked for a produce company and I wanted to make jam . I asked her to bring home some fruit, and her boss told her that if I sent a few jars of jam to their produce company, then they would send the fruit free . And, after I sent a jar of jam, my daughter’s co-workers told her that I should sell them at farmer’s markets.” Jones took their advice and began selling a line of jam and pickles at local farmers markets . It was while at the Farmer’s Markets that Jones learned about the need for

baked goods at Farmer’s Markets. “So we started with our family recipe—cinnamon banana nut bread—and began selling our products at the Farmer’s Markets.” Jones sold her products at Farmer’s Markets until last Fall, when she moved to a purely in-house operation . “We were certified under Texas Cottage Law to operate out of our home, but—eventually—demand became so large that, in 2014, we had to move into our current location in Santa Fe,” she told me . The products sold at Nanny’s Way consist of both savory and sweet baked goods . Among their items include: a two layered cake, a country cooking lunch, pies and so much more . “We bake pies and cakes on order, and can handle anything up to a three-tiered wedding cake”, Jones told me . The baked goods are upwards of $2 .25 and the savory goods are upwards of $4 .50 . What sets Nanny’s Way apart from other businesses that sell baked goods is that all of their products are made from scratch . “We take pride in the fact that we don’t have our products shipped

from factories . Everything is made right in-house with all natural ingredients,” Jones told me . I asked Jones where she got the name Nanny’s Way for her bakery, and she told me that the business is named after her mother—who was known as Nanny to all of her grandchildren. It was Jones’ mother who brought out her passion for cooking, when—at the age of seven—she was told that “if you can read, you can read a cookbook” and “if you want cookies, then it’s time to learn how to cook them.” Jones recalled that the very first dish she made were oatmeal chocolate chip cookies and the second dish were peanut butter cookies . “My mother was very heavy into the organic idea of gardening and so forth. Her favorite phrase was ‘why would I pay someone else to do it, if I could do it myself?’ So we always had a cooked meal on the table .” Jones is also heavily involved in the community, demonstrated by her willingness to provide learning opportunities to children and young adults around the community . “We work with the local 4H group and allow them to come in and see what we do. We’d also be willing to extend this invitation to local schools to take field trips,” she told me . Jones also explained to me about the Santa Fe Strive (Students in Transition Reaching Independence through Vocational Education) Program . This program is for special needs young adults who have completed their highschool requirements . The students who are a part of this program are sent to different companies around the area to get job exposure, and Nanny’s Way is one of these businesses . “These students will come in and, with the help of a worker, will complete a series of tasks each time they visit. We’ve had four students so far,” she said .

And Jones told me that, while she’s accomplished a lot over her years with the bakery, one of her proudest moments was when a mother came in and told her that, thanks to the goods sold at Nanny’s Way, that woman’s five-year-old daughter was able to have a cupcake for the first time on her birthday . Jones, who has an Associate’s Degree in Office Technology from College Of The Mainland and is currently working on a Communications Degree from the University Of Houston-Clear Lake, enjoys reading and gardening in her free time . And she wants to invite everyone out to the Fall Harvest; where they will be debuting a line of casseroles . “We will also be selling our three Thanksgiving specialty dishes—a bourbon pecan pie, a pumpkin cheesecake with caramel sauce and a caramel apple pie .” So head over to the Fall Harvest tonight and make sure to visit Nanny’s Way Bakery in Santa Fe to try some of their delicious goods . The bakery is open on Tuesdays through Fridays, from 10:00am to 7:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:30am to 3:30pm .