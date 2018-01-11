TRUSTING IN THE PATH

I wouldn’t count myself as the most religious person in the world, but I do believe in God . Being Hindu, I don’t go to church, but my parents have set up a small Indian temple in our home, and this is where we go to pray . We will, of course, visit the proper temples in Houston and Sugarland when the occasion calls for it, but the temple at our home is there when we need to pray, but don’t want to drive all the way into town. And—for as long as I can remember—my father, sister and I have woken up every Sunday morning, showered and prayed; all before we ate our breakfast . But personally, I don’t think you need to go to any particular location to pray or be with God . I think you can be with God anywhere, anytime and that He is there when you need Him . For example, I worry about a lot of things in life . Some of these things are based on timing—will I get all my classwork done, will I get good grades, will I be able to finish a particularly dif

ficult article—while others are more long-term—will I ever find a life partner, will I have a successful future, will I be happy in life . Furthermore, there is also a third set of things I worry about, which are too scary to even think about, that I try to suppress them . But these thoughts, which include how long on Earth do I have and what happens when a person passes, will creep on me from time to time; and that is when I turn to God to keep me calm. No matter what location I am in, I’ll just take some time to be with God and that will make me feel loads better . I also make sure to take the time to count my blessings and ask that my loved ones are kept safe, happy, healthy and live long lives . My connection to God—which has developed in the past few years—has led me to see that God has a plan for everyone, and the most important thing to do is to have faith . I am a strong believer in faith and destiny, but there are many people who do not believe in those things . And I understand where they are coming from. Their idea is that, we shouldn’t be sitting around and waiting for what we want to come to us; we need to be out there working for it . And I agree with this, which is why I work hard to make my wants and dreams become a reality. But I also don’t think there is anything wrong with having faith in God and believing that all of our paths have already been written for us . And, sometimes, these plans are not what we expected and will take away from what we have been working hard to achieve. But, what’s important to remember, is that God is never wrong and if you work hard and end up in a spot that you didn’t expect or plan to be, just embrace it; because, you’ll look back and realize that it was the best thing that could have ever happened to you . Okay, story time . A few months before I received this job at The Post, I interviewed for a communications posi

tion at an apartment company in Houston . The job was good, the people were friendly and the pay was decent . I had three interviews and I felt really good about being offered the job . However, a few weeks after my third interview, I received an email that I hadn’t gotten the job. Of course, I was disappointed, but I wanted to contact them and ask why I didn’t get the job—because I had thought the interviews went well—so I would know what to change for the future . I learned that I was one of two finalists, and the only reason I didn’t get the job was because the other person had more experience. I’ll be honest, I was frustrated . Here was yet another person telling me I didn’t have enough experience, but how could I get the experience if no one was willing to give me a try? It wasn’t like I had no experience, because I had plenty of writing samples that showed my journalistic skills . At that time, I had no idea that a better job was right around the corner, and I would be so much happier at that job, than I would at the job I interviewed for . And, in May 2016, I was hired at The Post. I’ve been here a year and, when I take the time to look back, I realize that I am right where I belong . This job—in terms of so many different aspects—is perfect for me . And it just proves, to me, that we can work and plan as much as possible, but ultimately everything is in God’s hands. If He puts us on a path that is different from what we wanted, then there’s no need to fret because the reason you are on that path is because it is leading you to a bright and happy future . So, yes, work hard for your dreams and go after what you want; but don’t despair if you are put on a detour . That detour could be leading you to something that you never knew you wanted, but is better than what you were hoping for .

