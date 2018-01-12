BRANDON NOTO A SURE SHOT FOR SUCCESS

By Trishna Buch

The cool thing about high-school is that

there are certain classes that students can

choose to take, due to a passion or interest

in the course. Brandon Noto, Santa Fe

High School graduate and one of Texas

City High School’s agricultures teachers,

leads one such elective. And these classes

are set up in such a way, that not only do

the students get classroom and lab experience,

they also get really world experience

to apply what they are learning in class to

the real world.

Noto, who graduated from Texas A&M

University with a degree in Agricultural

Science, is the financial advisor on the

TCHS Shooting Team, which was put

together through the FFA program. “The

requirements are that we have an agriculture

teacher on our team,” Tom Estep,

shooting team coach, said. And Noto wanted

to emphasize that, despite what the

team is referred to as, they are not the

TCHS Skeet Team. “We don’t shoot skeet,”

he told me. Noto told me that he prefers that

people refer to them as the FFA Shooting

Team.

In order to be a member of the FFA

and—and eligible for the shooting team—-

–students must be taking one of the agriculture

electives at the high-school, which

are either taught by Noto or his teaching

partner. Along with this, they must also be

hunter and education certified. The team,

Noto told me, practices on Thursday evenings

from 4:30-7:30pm and—when they

compete—they do trap and 5 Stand. The

team is coached by Estep and assistant

coach Chris Ballard.

Noto also told me that he has been in

contact with the Friendswood 4-H club

to create another shooting team for interested

students who are not in Texas City

schools. “The FFA program must always be

under a school and Texas City is the only

one to have a shooting team under it,” he

told me. “The way it works is that you can

only be in the FFA program that is under

the school you are in. So students from

Dickinson, Galveston and Santa Fe—for

example—cannot join our shooting team.”

However, the 4-H team is for the entire

county, meaning that anyone can be a part

of it. Therefore, what Noto plans to do, is

create a shooting team under the 4-H label

and open it up to these out-of-Texas Citystudents

who may be interested. “And, with

this team, children as young as eight can

join,” Noto told me.

The TCHS shooting team is quite successful,

with their current rank being tenth

in state. And Estep and Noto wanted to

emphasize the help they get from their

donors and sponsors; most especially

Texas City mayor Matt Doyle. “This would

not be possible without mayor Doyle,” said

Noto, explaining just one of the many things

Doyle has done for the team. “This past

school year they changed the ending time,

so now students don’t get out until 4:10. In

the winter, when it gets dark really quickly,

the gun range would close at 4:00pm and

so the students would not be able to practice.

But mayor Doyle had the city put in

lights so it stays open and we can practice

as usual.” Estep also mentioned individuals

at the Shooters Corner, who have also been

very generous in terms of their support and

donations. Noto also told me about the

$15,000 grant they received from Cabela’s

Outdoor Fund, which will be used to provide

sponsorships for students who want to be

a part of the team but cannot afford it. And

he also said that they are always looking for

sponsors to aid a student in participating. If

you would like to be a donor or a sponsor,

contact Noto at BNoto@tcisd.org.

The shooting range is located at 4000

N Bay Street in Texas City and is open on

Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon

to 7:30pm, and on Fridays, Saturdays and

Sundays from 9:00am to 5:00pm. Noto

invites everyone to come out to the range

on Thursday evenings to see the team

perform, and to attend one of their competitions.

The next competition, he told me, is

on December 9th at Waller.

But that isn’t all! Because, along with

the shooting team, students who take one

of the TCHS agriculture classes can also

participate in the ag- barn. “We currently

have 40 kids who are raising market lambs,

market pigs, market steers, market goats

and market chickens on location. They can

also raise market turkeys and market rabbits,

but those are kept at their house,” Noto

told me. These animals are raised and then

sold at the Galveston County Fair and at

the major livestock shows around the state.

How it works is that the buyers will come to

these events and buy the animal the kids

have been raising. They can also make a

commitment to the student, at a fixed price,

which will help them for the next round of

fairs and shows.

For more information about the FFA program,

the shooting team or the ag-barn,

contact Noto at BNoto@tcisd.org or 409-

739-7853.