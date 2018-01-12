HOUSTON METHODIST ST. JOHN OFFERS PET BLESSINGS, ADOPTIONS AT UNIQUE HOLIDAY EVENT

NASSAU BAY— (November 15, 2017) — Houston

Methodist St. John Hospital invites all Bay Area residents

– and their pets – to the Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and

Adoptions event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9

a.m. to 12 p.m., outside the south entrance to the hospital

off Space Park Drive.

This one-of-a-kind activity will include a special blessing

of family pets. Every pet who attends will receive a

blessing certificate and a holiday gift bag with treats.

A number of local pet adoption agencies will also be

on hand, along with loveable dogs and cats who are

looking for a “furever” home. Attendees are encouraged

to bring donations of pet food and related items to help

support these important community resources.

The hospital’s new pet therapy team will also be there

to meet and greet attendees.

“At home, pets help keep us healthy, both by providing

emotional support and by encouraging us to be

more active and engaged,” says Richard Maddox, director

of Spiritual Care and Values Integration at Houston

Methodist St. John Hospital. “In hospital settings, pet

therapy is becoming a valuable tool to help patients

recover from illness or surgery. When our therapy dogs

enter a room, patients immediately get an emotional

boost – they feel stronger and happier, which are key

components in healing. This event is designed to recognize

the significant role that pets play in our lives while

giving people a chance to come together and celebrate

the holidays – and maybe even take home a new dog or

cat that needs a family.”

For more information about the event please call Rev.

Dick Maddox at 281.523.2259.

About Houston Methodist St. John Hospital

Houston Methodist St. John Hospital has earned the

highest national patient safety grade “A,” awarded by The

Leapfrog Group, and brings the expertise and compassionate

care of Houston Methodist Hospital in The Texas

Medical Center – a national Honor Roll hospital – to Bay

Area communities. The hospital provides a broad spectrum

of adult medical and surgical care, is an accredited

chest pain center, and is also acute stroke-ready designated

through DNV. St. John offers many inpatient and

outpatient services including 3-D mammography and

other state-of-the-art imaging, labor and delivery with

a level II neonatal ICU, Cancncer Center of Excellence,

advanced laparoscopic surgery, comprehensive orthopedics

and sports medicine, neurology, urology and otolaryngology.

Visit houstonmethodist.org/stjohn to learn

more and to find a doctor near you.