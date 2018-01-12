HOUSTON METHODIST ST. JOHN OFFERS PET BLESSINGS, ADOPTIONS AT UNIQUE HOLIDAY EVENT
NASSAU BAY— (November 15, 2017) — Houston
Methodist St. John Hospital invites all Bay Area residents
– and their pets – to the Tinsel and Tails Pet Blessing and
Adoptions event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9
a.m. to 12 p.m., outside the south entrance to the hospital
off Space Park Drive.
This one-of-a-kind activity will include a special blessing
of family pets. Every pet who attends will receive a
blessing certificate and a holiday gift bag with treats.
A number of local pet adoption agencies will also be
on hand, along with loveable dogs and cats who are
looking for a “furever” home. Attendees are encouraged
to bring donations of pet food and related items to help
support these important community resources.
The hospital’s new pet therapy team will also be there
to meet and greet attendees.
“At home, pets help keep us healthy, both by providing
emotional support and by encouraging us to be
more active and engaged,” says Richard Maddox, director
of Spiritual Care and Values Integration at Houston
Methodist St. John Hospital. “In hospital settings, pet
therapy is becoming a valuable tool to help patients
recover from illness or surgery. When our therapy dogs
enter a room, patients immediately get an emotional
boost – they feel stronger and happier, which are key
components in healing. This event is designed to recognize
the significant role that pets play in our lives while
giving people a chance to come together and celebrate
the holidays – and maybe even take home a new dog or
cat that needs a family.”
For more information about the event please call Rev.
Dick Maddox at 281.523.2259.
About Houston Methodist St. John Hospital
Houston Methodist St. John Hospital has earned the
highest national patient safety grade “A,” awarded by The
Leapfrog Group, and brings the expertise and compassionate
care of Houston Methodist Hospital in The Texas
Medical Center – a national Honor Roll hospital – to Bay
Area communities. The hospital provides a broad spectrum
of adult medical and surgical care, is an accredited
chest pain center, and is also acute stroke-ready designated
through DNV. St. John offers many inpatient and
outpatient services including 3-D mammography and
other state-of-the-art imaging, labor and delivery with
a level II neonatal ICU, Cancncer Center of Excellence,
advanced laparoscopic surgery, comprehensive orthopedics
and sports medicine, neurology, urology and otolaryngology.
Visit houstonmethodist.org/stjohn to learn
more and to find a doctor near you.
Leave a Comment