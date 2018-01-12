IT’S NEVER TOO EARLY…OR IS IT?

Texas City, where The Post is located, is already filled

with its Christmas decorations. If you walk or drive down

Sixth Street you will see the wreaths decorating the

poles and signs of Merry Christmas all along your way.

Now, being the Christmas obsessed person that I am, I

love that the street is already getting into the Christmas

spirit. In fact, I was talking to someone a few days before

writing this and told them that, if I lived alone, my house

would be Christmas ready all year round.

But that’s just the type of person I am. I love

Christmas and everything that goes along with it. I love

the happy feeling that the holiday season instills in me. I

love being able to spend time with my family—those who

live here and those who come for far and wide to visit. I

love seeing all the beautiful Christmas lights decorating

the homes. I love going to Christmas parties and listening

to Christmas music. I love being able to give back to

others—which we should do all year round—but seems

to increase during Christmas. Selfishly, I love being able

to have a break from school. During Christmas, instead

of having to spend five hours after work on class assignments,

I can relax and watch television.

However, I also know that everyone isn’t as, shall

we say, passionate about Christmas as I am. Don’t get

me wrong. I know that so many of you reading this love

Christmas too. The thing is, I’m also sure that most

of you don’t decorate your homes until, at least, after

Thanksgiving. Now at my house we don’t put up any

decorations but the homes around us do, and—when

these lights and decorations start to go up—the feeling I

get is indescribable. But the timing of when these lights

will differ depending on the person. For example, one

of the homes near to where I live has been decorated

since November 1st. But, on the other hand, I know a

residence that will not be decorated until December 23rd.

We can’t even forget the stores. Maybe it’s just me,

but I just have the feeling that stores are just waiting

for November 1st to hit so that they can take down all

the Halloween decorations and put up the Christmas

decorations. Which, of course, leads Thanksgiving and

all of its enthusiasts to think “hey, there’s another holiday

coming up.” So I understand why some people prefer not

to get into that Christmas feeling until after Thanksgiving,

because it’s quite an important holiday as well.

With all of this in mind, I was interested in seeing the

opinions of other people when it comes to the appropriate

time to start decorating for Christmas. So, I took to

Facebook and asked my friends and family, “do you think

it’s too early to start decorating for Christmas?” Within

minutes of making my post, the responses came flying

in. And, yes, there were some mixed opinions—some

who agreed with me and some who disagreed.

For some people, like Anuja Dholakia and Jash

Vatsaraj, it is never too early to start decorating for

the holidays. “It stopped being early when we entered

November,” Vatsaraj said. Dholakia agreed, by saying “I

say it’s never too early for feeling festive. This month is

a kick-start for holidays, so go for it!” Others, like Swati

Buch and Pratiksha Vasavada also agreed, but attributed

the early decorations to the warmer temperatures. “You

can decorate now since it’s nice out, and then just turn

on the lights at the end of November. People like Deepa

Buch and Joanna Mankad said that they like seeing the

decorations go up early because it puts them in a good

mood.

However others, like Shangruti Desai and Jigna

Vasavada believe that Christmas lights and decorations

should not go up until after Thanksgiving. “Every holiday

has a month, so why rush through life?” Desai said.

Others still, like Pooja Krishnan and Mahee Gandhi took

a more neutral position by saying that people should

decorate whenever they want, but that the Christmas

decorations should not take away from the Thanksgiving

festivities.

So that’s where we stand. For some people,

Christmas—and everything that goes along with it—

starts as soon as November arrives. For others, it

doesn’t start until after Thanksgiving or the first week of

December. It is all a matter of personal preference, but

I do say this: tomorrow, enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner

with your loved ones. And then, as soon as the weekend

arrives, put on that Christmas music and start your decorations.

The holiday time is approaching and I am ready.

Although, maybe I need to calm down a bit because,

after all, it is only November 17 and I still have two projects

to complete before I get into that happy, festive,

relaxed stage.