ROASTED SWEET POTATO SOUP

Roasting the sweet potatoes for this soup deepens their flavor, and when combined with broth, vegetables and

maple syrup, you’ve got an amazing soup that gets better with every bite.

Ingredients

• 5 medium sweet potato(about 2 pounds)

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1 large onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

• 2 stalks celery, chopped (about 1 cup)

• 6 cups Chicken broth

• 1 medium potato, peeled and cut into cubes (about 1 cup)

• 1/3 cup maple-flavored syrup

• 1/8 teaspoon ground white pepper

• 2 tablespoons light cream(optional)

Step 1

Pierce the sweet potatoes with a fork. Microwave on HIGH for 8 to 13 minutes or bake at 400°F. for 1 hour or

until they’re fork-tender. Cut in half lengthwise. Scoop out potato pulp and set aside.

Step 2

Heat the butter in a 6-quart saucepot over medium heat. Add the onion and celery to the saucepot and cook

until they’re tender. Add the broth and potato. Heat to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes

or until the potato is tender. Add the maple syrup, white pepper and reserved sweet potato.

Step 3

Place one third of the broth mixture into a blender or food processor. Cover and blend until smooth. Pour the

mixture into a large bowl. Repeat the blending process twice more with the remaining broth mixture. Return all

of the puréed mixture to the saucepot. Add the cream, if desired. Cook over medium heat until the mixture is

hot. Season to taste.

Recipe Tips

• Tip: Substitute 3 3/4 cups mashed, drained, canned sweet potatoes for the fresh sweet potatoes.