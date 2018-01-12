THE AMAZING POWER OF POSITIVITY

Words have power. Their meaning crystallizes perceptions

that shape our beliefs, drive our behavior, and

ultimately, create our world. Their power arises from

our emotional responses when we read, speak, or hear

them. Just say the word “fire” while barbequing, or in

the workplace, or in a crowded theater, and you’ll get

three completely different but powerful emotional and

energetic reactions.

This is thee season of goodwill. Many people have

suffered a loss around this time of year and it becomes

difficult for them. Since we never know what is in the

heart or mind of another person, this is the time of year

to decide to be a positive force for anyone and everyone

who crosses your path. As we sit down with family and

friends to give thanks for all our blessings, we have an

opportunity to consciously listen for the opportunities we

will have to create positive energy to share with those

around us with our words, our tone, our personal energy

and our thoughts.

Just watch how a child responds to words of encouragement.

Even a simple “Thank you” can make a really

big difference. The energy levels of children who hear

positive messages is no different than that of your pet

dog when you give words of praise or gratitude. Even

ducks will wag their tails when they hear a positive

sound coming from a human. The ability of a person to

take direction to correct a mistake is directly impacted by

how the person doing the correcting handles it. A raised

voice will illicit fear while reassurance will allow the

mistake maker to concentrate on the task of correcting

the mistake. Why Because fear blocks concentration in

exchange for the natural response to fear which is flight

or fight. Energy surges and concentration is directed at

the physical response to the threat. Reassurance has a

calming influence and allows the individual to concentrate

on the spoken word and energy flows to the brain

to enhance learning.

And so, it seems life is made up of a constant, ever

changing flow of energy. What that means for us is that

if we stay conscious of the energy we contain, based on

the emotions we feel, we can make deliberate choices

that alter our way of thinking and help to create the realities

we desire. That kind of awareness gives us power to

motivate a team, teach a class, guide a group and hold

their attention. We now are able to control our environment

simply by being cognizant of the impact our energy

has on ourselves and others

Words are extremely powerful tools that we can use to

uplift our personal energy and improve our lives, though

we’re often not conscious of the words we speak, read,

and expose ourselves to. Yes, even the words of others

can easily affect our personal vibration. Spend a few

minutes with a chronic complainer who uses all sorts of

negative terms, and you’ll feel your personal energy bottom

out. Words have great power, so choose them (and

your friends) wisely!

Using positive statements, what some refer to as

“affirmations”, allows us to become self-energizing. The

danger here is that the more we hear, read, or speak a

word or phrase, the more power it has over us. This is

because the brain uses repetition to learn, searching for

patterns and consistency as a way to make sense of the

world around us. It only takes one time getting burned to

know that fire is hot.. And while you may not remember

the exact end date of the Civil War, odds are you still

know what 8 x 9 is because you had to repeat your multiplication

tables over and over again, drilling it into your

consciousness. Repetition is the most powerful tool to

imprint something into our minds and keep it there. So

when you tell yourself you are “dumb” or “always late”

you are creating roadblock without even realizing it.

Any statement we read, see, or speak regularly is seen

as more valid than ones we are exposed to occasionally.

It makes no difference whether the information is

true or false. What matters is how often we’re exposed

to it. Research from the University of California at Santa

Barbara clearly shows that a weak message repeated

twice becomes more valid than a strong message

heard only once. The same goes for pictures, which

are just thoughts and ideas concentrated into an image.

Repetition increases our mental validation of what we

are exposed to, which is why it works so well in political

propaganda.

When we are not fully conscious of what we’re exposing

ourselves to, consistency will trump truth every time.

Now consider how many times we call stupid, forgetful,

fat or ugly; any of those other tapes that we play in our

heads, we can begin to understand how they create a

false self-image and drain us of our purpose. By refusing

to respond to all those negative tapes; by choosing

to spend your time on things that you feel are worthwhile

endeavors and by turning conversations from negative

to positive, we not only empower ourselves but those

around us.

So Happy Thanksgiving, happy shopping, happy

back to work day and may you find the Peace of

Understanding in thought word and deed this wonderful

Holiday Season!