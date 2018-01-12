The Rankin File T H E T H R E E E ‘S F O R E N R I C H M E N T

By: James Rankin

Enrichment as the execution of an act that results in the

enhancement of the value of an item or increasing the

wealth of others.

Applying this definition subjectively initially one would

ask ourselves. How is this accomplished?

First, listen to your inner voice as you speak to yourself.

The glaring question is if you spoke to your friends

the same way you spoke to yourself, would you have any

friends or business? How do you reward yourself for a

job well done? Do you rest, celebrate or just keep working.

Next, how do you enrich the lives of others? Many

times we are fortunate to make a great living by enriching

others through our products and services. Oftentimes,

we can enrich others through our civic involvement. The

secret is this: by enriching others we do in fact enrich

ourselves. Now let’s put the meat on the bone for your

enrichment as I share the three E’s with you.

The first E represents Examples. Who are your examples

for you in your personal development? Secondly,

who is using your life for their example on pinnacle performance?

The next E would be Empowerment. It is important

to be empowered in order to take on our challenges.

Empowerment is fused by an ever growing interest in

your subject that builds an impenetrable foundation that

will provide your life stability. When you have stimulated

your appetite to satisfy your interest you will strengthen

your knowledge base, and when you have a solid base

you will experience an unwavering belief in yourself,

product, and the future.

The final E would be Expectations. I shared this idea in

a previous article when I wrote that if your expectations

are unrealistic, then you are a candidate for burnout.

Conversely, if your expectations are too low you will

die of boredom. The secret is to challenge yourself for

your only real competitor; is you. I love the quote that

was attributed to Michelangelo who lived in the late 14th

century,

“The tragedy of life is not that we set high goals and don’t

achieve them, rather we set low goals and reach them.”