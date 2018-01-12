WHY WE EAT WHAT WE EAT ON THANKSGIVING

BY ETHAN TREX

When Americans sit down with their families for Thanksgiving

dinner, most of us will probably gorge ourselves on the

same traditional Thanksgiving menu, with turkey, cranberry

sauce, stuffing, and pumpkin pie taking up the most real

estate on our plates. How did these dishes become the

national “what you eat on Thanksgiving” options, though?

Turkey may not have been on the menu at the

1621 celebration by the Pilgrims of Plymouth that is

considered the First Thanksgiving (though historians

and fans of Virginia’s Berkeley Plantation might

quibble with the “First” part). There were definitely

wild turkeys in the Plymouth area, as colonist William

Bradford noted in his journal. However, the best existing

account of the Pilgrims’ harvest feast comes from

colonist Edward Winslow, author of Mourt’s Relation:

A Journal of the Pilgrims at Plymouth. Winslow’s firsthand

account of the First Thanksgiving included no

explicit mention of turkey. He does, however, mention

the Pilgrims gathering “wild fowl” for the meal,

although that could just as likely have meant ducks

or geese.

It helps to know a bit about the history of Thanksgiving.

While the idea of giving thanks and celebrating the harvest

was popular in certain parts of the country, it was by

no means an annual national holiday. Presidents would

occasionally declare a Thanksgiving Day celebration,

but the holiday hadn’t completely caught on nationwide.

Many of these early celebrations included turkey;

Alexander Hamilton once remarked that, “No citizen of

the U.S. shall refrain from turkey on Thanksgiving Day.”

When Bradford’s journals were reprinted in 1856 after

being lost for a century, they found a receptive audience

with advocates who wanted Thanksgiving turned

into a national holiday. Since Bradford wrote of how the

colonists had hunted wild turkeys during the autumn

of 1621 and since turkey is a uniquely American (and

scrumptious) bird, it gained traction as the Thanksgiving

meal of choice for Americans after Lincoln declared

Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.

Moreover, there were pragmatic reasons for eating turkey

rather than, say, chicken at a feast like Thanksgiving.

The birds are large enough that they can feed a table full

of hungry family members, and unlike chickens or cows,

they didn’t serve much utilitarian purpose like laying eggs

or making milk. Unlike pork, turkey wasn’t so common

that it didn’t seem like a suitable choice for a special

occasion, either. An interesting 2007 piece in

Slate discussed these reasons for turkey’s prominence,

but also made another intriguing point. The

publication of A Christmas Carol in 1843 may have

helped force along the turkey’s cause as a holiday

delicacy when Scrooge magnanimously sends the

Cratchit family a Christmas turkey.

While the cranberries the Pilgrims needed were

probably easy to come by, making cranberry sauce

requires sugar. Sugar was a rare luxury at the time

of the First Thanksgiving, so while revelers may

have eaten cranberries, it’s unlikely that the feast

featured the tasty sauce. What’s more, it’s not

even entirely clear that cranberry sauce had been

invented yet. It’s not until 1663 that visitors to the

area started commenting on a sweet sauce made

of boiled cranberries that accompanied meat.

There’s the same problem with potatoes. Neither

sweet potatoes nor white potatoes were available

to the colonists in 1621, so the Pilgrims definitely

didn’t feast on everyone’s favorite tubers.

Winslow mentions in his writings that the governor

sent out a party of four men to do some fowling

for the feast, but the Pilgrims and Wampanoag also

enjoyed five deer as part of their feasting. The meat

supposedly arrived at the celebration as a gift from

the Wampanoag king Massasoit. On top of the

venison, other meats probably included lots of fish

and shellfish, which were staples of the Pilgrims’

diets. So if you want to wolf down a lobster or some

oysters in lieu of turkey on Thursday, nobody can

fault you for being historically inaccurate.

It may be the flagship dessert at modern

Thanksgiving dinners, but pumpkin pie didn’t

make an appearance at the First Thanksgiving.

The Pilgrims probably lacked the butter and flour

needed to make a pie crust, and it’s not clear that

they even had an oven in which they could have

baked a pumpkin pie. That doesn’t mean pumpkins

weren’t available for the meal, though; they were

probably served after being baked in the coals of

a fire or stewed. Pumpkin pie became a popular

dish on 17th-century American tables, though,

and it might have shown up for Thanksgiving as

early as the 1623 celebration of the holiday.

