WILL DOW SPORTSMAN, WRITER, EXPLORER, REPORTER
By Trishna Buch
A week and a half ago, in our November 12 issue, you
would have seen an article entitled “Special Olympics
Comes To Texas City,” by Will Dow. Upon reading this article,
one of the thoughts that crossed your mind must have
been “who is Will Dow?” Well, you don’t have to wonder
any longer, because I am here to answer that question.
Born and raised in Houston, Will Dow has been residing
in Texas City for the past four years and is currently a
junior at Texas City High School. Not only is Dow a student,
but he is also a sportsman, a writer, an explorer and
an active member of the community. I had the opportunity
to sit down with Dow, and his mother Monica Jones,
to get to know him a little better.
Right before we met, Dow had been at football practice;
hard at work to prepare for the second game of
playoffs that the Stings are in. “This Friday we are playing
Port Neches-Groves High School’s football team,” Dow
told me. The game will take plays at the NRG Stadium
at 8:00pm. And Dow told me that tickets are still available,
so anyone who wants to see the Stings take on
the Indians, make sure to get your tickets from the high
school as soon as possible. “Tickets are $6 for students,
$10 for adults and $15 at the door,” Dow told me.
An avid fan of sports, Dow has been playing football
since he was eight-years-old. “It was something that
I’ve always enjoyed,” he told me. And, just this year, he
made his high-school’s varsity team; a feat that he, and
his mother, are extremely proud of. And Dow, who is an
inside linebacker on the school team, told me that there
are six rounds of football playoffs, all of which lead to
the championship. “Once we reach the championship,
that’s pretty much the end of football season for the year.”
When I asked Dow what was next for him, in terms of
sports, he said “in the Spring I’d start track and field; for
which I have already started training.”
But sports isn’t Dow’s only forte, being that he is
also a part of the Texas City Police Explorer program.
According to Dow, his mom and the Texas City Police
Department website, the program focuses on helping
young people, specifically between the ages of 14 and
21, become “educated, informed, well rounded, members
of society.” The program gives its participants exposure
to the “Criminal Justice System, Education and Career
Development, Civic Activities and Responsibility, Team
Building and Leadership, and Recreational Events.”
And Dow told me that, through this program, he has
had the opportunity to serve his community. “We’ll help
the police department out at certain events throughout
the year, being in charge of parking and taking care of
crowd control, for example,” he told me. The next event
that the Explorers will be serving at will be the police
department’s Christmas party on December 17th. “It’s
targeted to help youth develop structure, organization
and it helps them make decisions on future opportunities
in their life. It’s a guiding tool,” Jones told me. For more
information on the Explorers program, contact Corporal
Timothy Herd at 409-643-5722 or email therd@texascity-
tx.org. You can also find information by going online
to ww.texas-city-tx.org/page/pol.comm_services.
And, in terms of community service, Dow also gets
exposure to this by the Knights Of Pythagoras program.
The KOP is a program designed for young men, between
the ages of nine and 20, and was created to help these
individuals become hard-working, responsible young
men, and helps in their all-round development. “We do a
lot of community service and attend different camps and
conferences throughout the year,” Dow told me. The most
recent conference he attended was Men In Technology,
during which all of the attendees were given tablets.
A sportsman, an explorer, a Youth Knight, and that
isn’t all. Because Dow is also a writer and an editor.
He told me that he decided to write the article “Special
Olympics Comes To Texas City” for The Post, because
it was connected to his college major goals. “I want to
attend Houston Baptist University and study sports communications.
So, when my mom told me about this writing
opportunity, I thought it would be a great way to get
practice.” Dow was handpicked by his journalism teacher
to be a part of the yearbook team, and—through being
a part of yearbook—he has had exposure to interviewing
people, figuring out page layout and much more.
But there’s even more! Dow has participated in the
L.SMURPHE.F Literary Challenge for Youth, twice. For
the challenge, Dow, along with all of the other participants,
had to write a short story that followed set guidelines.
“The first time I got first place, and had my work
featured in a book, and the second time I got second
place,” he told me.
When Dow is not writing, playing sports or serving
the community, he likes to relax and spend time with his
friends and family. “He has two younger sisters, ages
four and six, and he is their superhero,” Jones told me.
And, in terms of what’s next for Dow, he is going to be
avidly practicing for the next game in the playoffs and
begin his preparations to take the SATs.
We wish Dow the best of luck on his educational and
professional journey!
Leave a Comment