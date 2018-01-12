WILL DOW SPORTSMAN, WRITER, EXPLORER, REPORTER

By Trishna Buch

A week and a half ago, in our November 12 issue, you

would have seen an article entitled “Special Olympics

Comes To Texas City,” by Will Dow. Upon reading this article,

one of the thoughts that crossed your mind must have

been “who is Will Dow?” Well, you don’t have to wonder

any longer, because I am here to answer that question.

Born and raised in Houston, Will Dow has been residing

in Texas City for the past four years and is currently a

junior at Texas City High School. Not only is Dow a student,

but he is also a sportsman, a writer, an explorer and

an active member of the community. I had the opportunity

to sit down with Dow, and his mother Monica Jones,

to get to know him a little better.

Right before we met, Dow had been at football practice;

hard at work to prepare for the second game of

playoffs that the Stings are in. “This Friday we are playing

Port Neches-Groves High School’s football team,” Dow

told me. The game will take plays at the NRG Stadium

at 8:00pm. And Dow told me that tickets are still available,

so anyone who wants to see the Stings take on

the Indians, make sure to get your tickets from the high

school as soon as possible. “Tickets are $6 for students,

$10 for adults and $15 at the door,” Dow told me.

An avid fan of sports, Dow has been playing football

since he was eight-years-old. “It was something that

I’ve always enjoyed,” he told me. And, just this year, he

made his high-school’s varsity team; a feat that he, and

his mother, are extremely proud of. And Dow, who is an

inside linebacker on the school team, told me that there

are six rounds of football playoffs, all of which lead to

the championship. “Once we reach the championship,

that’s pretty much the end of football season for the year.”

When I asked Dow what was next for him, in terms of

sports, he said “in the Spring I’d start track and field; for

which I have already started training.”

But sports isn’t Dow’s only forte, being that he is

also a part of the Texas City Police Explorer program.

According to Dow, his mom and the Texas City Police

Department website, the program focuses on helping

young people, specifically between the ages of 14 and

21, become “educated, informed, well rounded, members

of society.” The program gives its participants exposure

to the “Criminal Justice System, Education and Career

Development, Civic Activities and Responsibility, Team

Building and Leadership, and Recreational Events.”

And Dow told me that, through this program, he has

had the opportunity to serve his community. “We’ll help

the police department out at certain events throughout

the year, being in charge of parking and taking care of

crowd control, for example,” he told me. The next event

that the Explorers will be serving at will be the police

department’s Christmas party on December 17th. “It’s

targeted to help youth develop structure, organization

and it helps them make decisions on future opportunities

in their life. It’s a guiding tool,” Jones told me. For more

information on the Explorers program, contact Corporal

Timothy Herd at 409-643-5722 or email therd@texascity-

tx.org. You can also find information by going online

to ww.texas-city-tx.org/page/pol.comm_services.

And, in terms of community service, Dow also gets

exposure to this by the Knights Of Pythagoras program.

The KOP is a program designed for young men, between

the ages of nine and 20, and was created to help these

individuals become hard-working, responsible young

men, and helps in their all-round development. “We do a

lot of community service and attend different camps and

conferences throughout the year,” Dow told me. The most

recent conference he attended was Men In Technology,

during which all of the attendees were given tablets.

A sportsman, an explorer, a Youth Knight, and that

isn’t all. Because Dow is also a writer and an editor.

He told me that he decided to write the article “Special

Olympics Comes To Texas City” for The Post, because

it was connected to his college major goals. “I want to

attend Houston Baptist University and study sports communications.

So, when my mom told me about this writing

opportunity, I thought it would be a great way to get

practice.” Dow was handpicked by his journalism teacher

to be a part of the yearbook team, and—through being

a part of yearbook—he has had exposure to interviewing

people, figuring out page layout and much more.

But there’s even more! Dow has participated in the

L.SMURPHE.F Literary Challenge for Youth, twice. For

the challenge, Dow, along with all of the other participants,

had to write a short story that followed set guidelines.

“The first time I got first place, and had my work

featured in a book, and the second time I got second

place,” he told me.

When Dow is not writing, playing sports or serving

the community, he likes to relax and spend time with his

friends and family. “He has two younger sisters, ages

four and six, and he is their superhero,” Jones told me.

And, in terms of what’s next for Dow, he is going to be

avidly practicing for the next game in the playoffs and

begin his preparations to take the SATs.

We wish Dow the best of luck on his educational and

professional journey!