The Salvation Army relies on the committed
and faithful service of volunteers right here in
Galveston County. Individual and group volunteers
can sign up for opportunities lasting
anywhere from an hour to an entire day. During
the holiday season, helpers are needed
to support the Angel Tree program, ring bells
at the kettles, help serve meals during our
Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, and other
opportunities.
The Salvation Army makes Christmas
dreams a reality by offering holiday shoppers
the chance to adopt a child or senior though the Angel Tree Program. You can get involved by setting
up an Angel Tree in your place of business where employees can participate, or by volunteering to
helping sort and distribute the gifts.
The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds
support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefitting those in need in our community.
However, to make this possible we need volunteers throughout November and December to
help ring bells. Your business, family, church or sports team can join in to ring bells at stores around
Galveston County.
“If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. Be a part of
something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season, and all
year round,” said Captain W. Patrick Jones, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Galveston
County.
The Salvation Army encourages everyone to give at a red kettle, volunteer as a bell ringer or to
support the Angel Tree program this Christmas. For more information on these and other volunteer
opportunities, please visit us at 601 51st ST, Galveston, TX 77551 or call 409-763-1691.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in
1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years
in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each
year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for
disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the
homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army
spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go
to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
