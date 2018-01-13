The Salvation Army relies on the committed

and faithful service of volunteers right here in

Galveston County. Individual and group volunteers

can sign up for opportunities lasting

anywhere from an hour to an entire day. During

the holiday season, helpers are needed

to support the Angel Tree program, ring bells

at the kettles, help serve meals during our

Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, and other

opportunities.

The Salvation Army makes Christmas

dreams a reality by offering holiday shoppers

the chance to adopt a child or senior though the Angel Tree Program. You can get involved by setting

up an Angel Tree in your place of business where employees can participate, or by volunteering to

helping sort and distribute the gifts.

The Red Kettle Campaign is The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year and all proceeds

support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefitting those in need in our community.

However, to make this possible we need volunteers throughout November and December to

help ring bells. Your business, family, church or sports team can join in to ring bells at stores around

Galveston County.

“If you have never volunteered with The Salvation Army before, come and give it a try. Be a part of

something special by helping make a difference in the lives of so many this holiday season, and all

year round,” said Captain W. Patrick Jones, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Galveston

County.

The Salvation Army encourages everyone to give at a red kettle, volunteer as a bell ringer or to

support the Angel Tree program this Christmas. For more information on these and other volunteer

opportunities, please visit us at 601 51st ST, Galveston, TX 77551 or call 409-763-1691.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in

1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years

in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each

year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for

disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the

homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army

spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go

to www.salvationarmyusa.org.