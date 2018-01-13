ANGELS AMONG US

GALVESTON, TX — The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s

Office cordially invites you to join them for the 19h Annual Tree of Angels

Ceremony on December 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., at the Galveston

County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th Street, Galveston, Texas.

The upcoming holidays are a difficult time for victims and their families,

as well as a time of reflection. Many people look for a meaningful

way to memorialize and honor loved ones who have been lost to

violent crime. The Tree of Angels ceremony provides that opportunity.

The ceremony is a reverent forum where friends, family and community

members may join together to remember, honor, and support crime

victims and their families, this ceremony celebrates the lives of the victims,

and gives surviving family members a way to keep their memory

alive. At the same time, it serves as an opportunity for the Galveston

County Criminal District Attorney’s Office to reaffirm it’s commitment

to seeing that justice is served for both the victims and their families.

Personalized Angel ornaments will adorn two dedicated trees in recognition

of those lost loved ones. Community members can honor a

loved one lost

to violent crime

by placing an

ornament on

the trees.

Please mark

your calendar

for this very special

event. If you

would like to

be a part of this

event or for additional

information,

please

contact DeeDee

Anderson, Chief

of the Galveston

County District

Attorney Victim

/ Witness Division,

at (409)

770-5124.