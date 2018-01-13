ANGELS AMONG US
GALVESTON, TX — The Galveston County Criminal District Attorney’s
Office cordially invites you to join them for the 19h Annual Tree of Angels
Ceremony on December 5, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., at the Galveston
County Criminal Justice Center, 600 59th Street, Galveston, Texas.
The upcoming holidays are a difficult time for victims and their families,
as well as a time of reflection. Many people look for a meaningful
way to memorialize and honor loved ones who have been lost to
violent crime. The Tree of Angels ceremony provides that opportunity.
The ceremony is a reverent forum where friends, family and community
members may join together to remember, honor, and support crime
victims and their families, this ceremony celebrates the lives of the victims,
and gives surviving family members a way to keep their memory
alive. At the same time, it serves as an opportunity for the Galveston
County Criminal District Attorney’s Office to reaffirm it’s commitment
to seeing that justice is served for both the victims and their families.
Personalized Angel ornaments will adorn two dedicated trees in recognition
of those lost loved ones. Community members can honor a
loved one lost
to violent crime
by placing an
ornament on
the trees.
Please mark
your calendar
for this very special
event. If you
would like to
be a part of this
event or for additional
information,
please
contact DeeDee
Anderson, Chief
of the Galveston
County District
Attorney Victim
/ Witness Division,
at (409)
770-5124.
Leave a Comment