SANTA TO LAND AT THE LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM FAMILIES CAN WELCOME SANTA IN DECEMBER AS HE ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH POLE
WHAT: Santa’s got a new sleigh! Houston-area families are
invited to watch Santa as he arrives in a Stearman PT-17 and
taxis into the Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport. Santa
arrives in style on December 2, December 9 and December 16.
Photo opportunities with Santa and the PT-17 are available and
will be taken inside the museum’s Waltrip Hangar. A general
admission ticket is required and children age three and under
are FREE.
WHEN: Saturday, December 2; Saturday December 9; Saturday
December 16
11:00 a.m. – Noon
COST: Free with purchase of a general admission ticket;
General admission costs:
Online
In-person
Adult (18-64) $18 $20
Youth (12-17) $16 $18
Senior (65+) $14 $16
Child (4-11) $14 $16
Child (3 and under) FREE FREE
WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport
11551 Aerospace Avenue
Houston, TX 77034
(346) 708-2517
MORE: LSFM is a 501(c)(3) aviation museum and STEM learning
center with a mission to preserve, educate and inspire. Led
by CEO Lt. Gen. (ret) Douglas H. Owens, LSFM’s new $38 million
state-of-the-art facility at Houston’s Ellington Airport opened
September 16, 2017. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of
Fame, the 130,000 square foot facility will house the Museum’s
renowned flying collection of historic aircraft, a $1 million, hightech
Aviation Learning Center and dynamic hands-on exhibits.
LSFM’s vision is to be a world-class educational museum linking
an understanding of the past with inspiration for the future. For
more information visit www.lonestarflight.org.
