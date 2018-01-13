SANTA TO LAND AT THE LONE STAR FLIGHT MUSEUM FAMILIES CAN WELCOME SANTA IN DECEMBER AS HE ARRIVES FROM THE NORTH POLE

WHAT: Santa’s got a new sleigh! Houston-area families are

invited to watch Santa as he arrives in a Stearman PT-17 and

taxis into the Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport. Santa

arrives in style on December 2, December 9 and December 16.

Photo opportunities with Santa and the PT-17 are available and

will be taken inside the museum’s Waltrip Hangar. A general

admission ticket is required and children age three and under

are FREE.

WHEN: Saturday, December 2; Saturday December 9; Saturday

December 16

11:00 a.m. – Noon

COST: Free with purchase of a general admission ticket;

General admission costs:

Online

In-person

Adult (18-64) $18 $20

Youth (12-17) $16 $18

Senior (65+) $14 $16

Child (4-11) $14 $16

Child (3 and under) FREE FREE

WHERE: Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport

11551 Aerospace Avenue

Houston, TX 77034

(346) 708-2517

MORE: LSFM is a 501(c)(3) aviation museum and STEM learning

center with a mission to preserve, educate and inspire. Led

by CEO Lt. Gen. (ret) Douglas H. Owens, LSFM’s new $38 million

state-of-the-art facility at Houston’s Ellington Airport opened

September 16, 2017. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of

Fame, the 130,000 square foot facility will house the Museum’s

renowned flying collection of historic aircraft, a $1 million, hightech

Aviation Learning Center and dynamic hands-on exhibits.

LSFM’s vision is to be a world-class educational museum linking

an understanding of the past with inspiration for the future. For

more information visit www.lonestarflight.org.