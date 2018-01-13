T-SHIRTS SOMETIMES SAY IT ALL
It’s time for funny t-shirts again. This is for those of you
who survived Black Friday, for those who hosted relatives
you don’t like for Thanksgiving dinner, and those who are
just exhausted from watching too many football games
and holiday parades. Sit back, get comfy and prepare to
have a few good laughs.
This first shirt really resonated with me because, as I’ve
said before, I hate shopping.
It says,
“Does Anyone Else Get ROAD RAGE Pushing A
Shopping Cart Through The Store?”
Yes, yes, yes! Please order me one in every color it
comes in.
Some of my favorite t-shirts focus on wine consumption.
Here are a few of them:
“Wine Is To Women As Duct Tape Is To Men – It Fixes
Everything.”
“Grape Therapy Is Cheaper Than GROUP Therapy.”
And I love this one:
“Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness Unless
You Spend It On Wine.”
And then there are the shirts that express
a view of life. These are usually off-the-wall
comments that I always wish I’d thought of
myself.
Here’s a good example:
“My ALONE TIME Is Sometimes For YOUR
SAFETY.”
“Things Only Crazy Cat Ladies Do . . . Ask
One Cat Where The Other One Is When
You Can’t Find Them.”
And here’s the one I saved for last because it
describes my generation so perfectly:
“I’m A Wooden Spoon, Lead Paint, No
Car Seat, No Seat Belt, No Bike Helmet
Survivor!”
