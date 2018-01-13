T-SHIRTS SOMETIMES SAY IT ALL

It’s time for funny t-shirts again. This is for those of you

who survived Black Friday, for those who hosted relatives

you don’t like for Thanksgiving dinner, and those who are

just exhausted from watching too many football games

and holiday parades. Sit back, get comfy and prepare to

have a few good laughs.

This first shirt really resonated with me because, as I’ve

said before, I hate shopping.

It says,

“Does Anyone Else Get ROAD RAGE Pushing A

Shopping Cart Through The Store?”

Yes, yes, yes! Please order me one in every color it

comes in.

Some of my favorite t-shirts focus on wine consumption.

Here are a few of them:

“Wine Is To Women As Duct Tape Is To Men – It Fixes

Everything.”

“Grape Therapy Is Cheaper Than GROUP Therapy.”

And I love this one:

“Money Doesn’t Buy Happiness Unless

You Spend It On Wine.”

And then there are the shirts that express

a view of life. These are usually off-the-wall

comments that I always wish I’d thought of

myself.

Here’s a good example:

“My ALONE TIME Is Sometimes For YOUR

SAFETY.”

“Things Only Crazy Cat Ladies Do . . . Ask

One Cat Where The Other One Is When

You Can’t Find Them.”

And here’s the one I saved for last because it

describes my generation so perfectly:

“I’m A Wooden Spoon, Lead Paint, No

Car Seat, No Seat Belt, No Bike Helmet

Survivor!”