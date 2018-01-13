THE 3 C’S OF ETHICS

By James Rankin

The following is an excerpt from my upcoming book:

The Construction of a Rainmaker

The Rainmaker’s behavior is grounded in ethics, which

is the science of correct behavior or it is the art of moral

living. In studying ethics, I would like to break ethics into

three categories. I would like to coin the term “C3 of

Ethics”. Each part of the C3 formula serves as a pillar

for this unique way to study, process, and assimilate the

essence of this valued resource into your life. The obvious

initial element of ethics would be the Rainmaker’s

Character. Character could be defined as:

the internalized qualities of a person that encompasses

the moral, intellectual, and mental framework of

a person.

It has been said that character is what you do when

you are isolated from others and free to choose your

behavior without the influence or observation of others.

The first element of character is self-esteem. Simply

put, self-esteem is your own personal evaluation of your

self-worth. It is how you feel about who you are and

where you are going. When you truly value yourself you

are going to do the right things for your body, mind, and

spirit. You are going to value people and treat them in

the exact way that you expected to be treated by others.

Developing a positive self-esteem is founded on a positive

self-concept personalized by a positive self-image

and carried out on the wings of a positive self-esteem.

The next element for character is the trait of being an

outer-directed person. Rainmakers by their very nature

are outer-directed meaning that they realize that the

world does not evolve just around their needs and wants,

rather they know that the world contains millions of others

who have their own desires, dreams, and goals that

they want to attain too. The Rainmaker actually derives

pleasure in seeing that others are reaching their ambitions

and they enjoy assisting them in the pursuit of

their needs. The by-product of this unique trait is that

Rainmakers rarely are depressed since their focus is

assisting others. The opposite definition of the outerdirected

person would be a narcissist. A narcissist is one

whom whole life mission is satisfying their own appetites

and ambitions. These people are prone to mood swings,

deep depression and possess a polarizing personality.

They lack the skill to develop meaningful long-term relationships

which are the hallmark of a Rainmaker.

The final element of the first pillar for Ethics is a moral

code commonly referred to as one morality. When the

Rainmaker adopts a moral code for their lives then there

is no guesswork for behavior despite the situation or

circumstances. The Rainmakers know it is an effective

way to pre-program one’s awareness, conscience, and

consciousness in an enlightened way to ensure harmony

in one’s life.

The next C for Ethics would be the Rainmaker’s

Competence. Competence is the consistent and outstanding

outward expression of a solid successful

internalized thought generated by the Rainmaker.

Competence is built on three elements which are: Skill

Set, Track Record, and Depth of Understanding. We

have covered the Rainmaker’s skill set throughout this

project that consists of their ability to learn a presentation,

speak in public, persuade, marketing, obtain

business, build a referral base so that all these things

merge together to produce results. When the Rainmaker

obtains and experiences true results then the outgrowth

of these actions clearly establishes a well-paved track

record on which to build your career on. As we project

ahead, we can surmise with that a Rainmaker with honed

and fully developed skill set that has been documented

and recorded in the marketplace will give way for the

most valued commodity that a Rainmaker possesses

in their vast and varied tool box and that is Influence.

When the competition is busy supplying references and

working frantically to construct a reputation; the influence

of a Rainmaker is closing deals, procuring clients and

exceeding expectations every day.

The Final C for Ethics is Collaboration. Collaboration is

an essential part of Ethics for it solidifies this critical part

of a Rainmaker’s makeup. Collaboration could be defined

as a body of persons seeking to accomplish something

worthwhile in life, or a synergetic experience between

two people focusing on the same project. Collaboration

consists of three elements which are: Accountability,

Creditability, and Influence.

In the collaboration stage, accountability keeps the

parties working together for the duration of the project.

The by-product of accountability is creditability that is

established when two or more people work together in

a rewarding endeavor. The creditability stage bears out

the outstanding qualities of the members of the group in

reaching a successful conclusion. When you reinforce

creditability, then you arrive at the cherished trait of

influence that will open doors and endless opportunities.

When the Rainmaker internalizes and responds

with these three powerful transforming pillars of Ethics,

Character, Competence and Collaboration then they will

live out what is right, ethical, logical, reasonable and

pragmatic.