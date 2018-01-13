The Rankin File Engaging In Success

There are so many talented and gifted people in our community. It is a pleasure to spotlight

them for our readers. This week, I had the opportunity to interview Randy Hopkins,

author of Team Covenant, and consultant to many Fortunate 500 companies. The first

question was,

WHAT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FACING INDIVIDUALS AND CORPORATIONS

IN TODAY’S CHANGING WORK ENVIRONMENT?

Hopkins: Certainly one of the biggest challenges is employee engagement. According

to SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) employee engagement is their

number one concern today.

A recent Gallup Survey found that disengaged employees cost the U.S. economy $550

billion annually. Their finding was ONLY 30% OF EMPLOYEES ARE ENGAGED, while

53% are disengaged and an alarming 17% are “actively disengaged”, meaning deliberately

trying to undermine their company.

WHAT EQUIPS YOU TO ADDRESS THESE CONCERNS?

Hopkins: We’ve been helping measure and improve employee engagement for three

decades with a proprietary performance management system and its three software

measurement tools. We quantify performance accountability top to bottom throughout

organizations and have received two Impact Awards from SHRM for our contribution to

both organizational and employee development.

We’re on the leading edge of this engagement issue because our approach brought

transparency to employee engagement long before transparency was recognized as

necessary.

WHY ARE YOU DRAWN TO SOLVE THIS CHALLENGE?

Hopkins: We want organizations to be successful and profitable and we care about

employees finding satisfaction in the work they do. This only happens when everyone

accepts personal accountability for their work. You might say it’s our passion.

All of this depends upon trust. Another Gallup Survey found that the number one reason

employees choose to quit their job is a lack of trust in their manager. They are not

quitting the job or the company, they quit their boss!

Our award-winning approach creates non-judgmental transparency between organizations,

managers and employees where trust becomes a residual by-product.

WHAT IS YOUR VISION FOR YOUR NEWEST PROJECT, I CHOOSE

SUCCESS?

Hopkins: Our focus has always been on organizations and teams under the umbrella

of a psychological contract we call the Team Covenant™. Integral to our approach has

been this expressed value of individual accountability. Organizations and teams succeed

when they genuinely accept accountability, coupled with a commitment for continuous

top-to-bottom growth and improvement.

Today, we’re excited to offer a logical extension of our experience directed specifically

at individuals who want to achieve more and increase their success. It’s a coaching

system we call I Choose Success based on what we have learned by assessing the

behavioral strengths of people who consistently succeed in today’s work environment.

We’re not out to change people’s personality, we don’t have a right, and couldn’t if

we tried. I Choose Success provides participants with a comparison of their strengths

against a model of successful strengths that consistently produce successful results.

Like a golf coach who tells a student to widen their stance and change their club grip, ICS

tells people quantitatively how to modify their behavior to achieve greater success. As

the title suggests, the program is based on consciously choosing accountability through

better behavioral choices.

WHO IS THE IDEAL CANDIDATE FOR THIS PROGRAM? HOW IS THE

PROGRAM IMPLEMENTED?

Hopkins: The ideal candidate is anyone, employed or self-employed, who sincerely

wants to assume more personal accountability for their own success. Today, too many

people think someone else is responsible for them and their well-being. They’re wrong.

All of us, individually, are responsible for ourselves.

I Choose Success is delivered through a network of performance coaches who have

the experience and skills needed to facilitate people implementing our assessment

approach and developing a life-long habit of continuous improvement through personal

accountability.

We actually have a coaching resource in your Galveston market for anyone interested

in learning more about I Choose Success. Rainmaker Consulting can be contacted at

(409) 370-9975.

HOW CAN PEOPLE GET ACCESS TO YOUR BOOK AND PROGRAMS?

Hopkins: To learn more about Team Excellence, Inc. and what we do, you can visit our

website at www.TeamExcellence.com, or contact us by email at info@teamexcellence.

com.