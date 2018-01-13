The Rankin File Engaging In Success
There are so many talented and gifted people in our community. It is a pleasure to spotlight
them for our readers. This week, I had the opportunity to interview Randy Hopkins,
author of Team Covenant, and consultant to many Fortunate 500 companies. The first
question was,
WHAT IS THE BIGGEST CHALLENGE FACING INDIVIDUALS AND CORPORATIONS
IN TODAY’S CHANGING WORK ENVIRONMENT?
Hopkins: Certainly one of the biggest challenges is employee engagement. According
to SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) employee engagement is their
number one concern today.
A recent Gallup Survey found that disengaged employees cost the U.S. economy $550
billion annually. Their finding was ONLY 30% OF EMPLOYEES ARE ENGAGED, while
53% are disengaged and an alarming 17% are “actively disengaged”, meaning deliberately
trying to undermine their company.
WHAT EQUIPS YOU TO ADDRESS THESE CONCERNS?
Hopkins: We’ve been helping measure and improve employee engagement for three
decades with a proprietary performance management system and its three software
measurement tools. We quantify performance accountability top to bottom throughout
organizations and have received two Impact Awards from SHRM for our contribution to
both organizational and employee development.
We’re on the leading edge of this engagement issue because our approach brought
transparency to employee engagement long before transparency was recognized as
necessary.
WHY ARE YOU DRAWN TO SOLVE THIS CHALLENGE?
Hopkins: We want organizations to be successful and profitable and we care about
employees finding satisfaction in the work they do. This only happens when everyone
accepts personal accountability for their work. You might say it’s our passion.
All of this depends upon trust. Another Gallup Survey found that the number one reason
employees choose to quit their job is a lack of trust in their manager. They are not
quitting the job or the company, they quit their boss!
Our award-winning approach creates non-judgmental transparency between organizations,
managers and employees where trust becomes a residual by-product.
WHAT IS YOUR VISION FOR YOUR NEWEST PROJECT, I CHOOSE
SUCCESS?
Hopkins: Our focus has always been on organizations and teams under the umbrella
of a psychological contract we call the Team Covenant™. Integral to our approach has
been this expressed value of individual accountability. Organizations and teams succeed
when they genuinely accept accountability, coupled with a commitment for continuous
top-to-bottom growth and improvement.
Today, we’re excited to offer a logical extension of our experience directed specifically
at individuals who want to achieve more and increase their success. It’s a coaching
system we call I Choose Success based on what we have learned by assessing the
behavioral strengths of people who consistently succeed in today’s work environment.
We’re not out to change people’s personality, we don’t have a right, and couldn’t if
we tried. I Choose Success provides participants with a comparison of their strengths
against a model of successful strengths that consistently produce successful results.
Like a golf coach who tells a student to widen their stance and change their club grip, ICS
tells people quantitatively how to modify their behavior to achieve greater success. As
the title suggests, the program is based on consciously choosing accountability through
better behavioral choices.
WHO IS THE IDEAL CANDIDATE FOR THIS PROGRAM? HOW IS THE
PROGRAM IMPLEMENTED?
Hopkins: The ideal candidate is anyone, employed or self-employed, who sincerely
wants to assume more personal accountability for their own success. Today, too many
people think someone else is responsible for them and their well-being. They’re wrong.
All of us, individually, are responsible for ourselves.
I Choose Success is delivered through a network of performance coaches who have
the experience and skills needed to facilitate people implementing our assessment
approach and developing a life-long habit of continuous improvement through personal
accountability.
We actually have a coaching resource in your Galveston market for anyone interested
in learning more about I Choose Success. Rainmaker Consulting can be contacted at
(409) 370-9975.
HOW CAN PEOPLE GET ACCESS TO YOUR BOOK AND PROGRAMS?
Hopkins: To learn more about Team Excellence, Inc. and what we do, you can visit our
website at www.TeamExcellence.com, or contact us by email at info@teamexcellence.
com.
