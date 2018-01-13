THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE Making Christmas Dreams a Reality

Hundreds of children and seniors in Galveston County

will receive Christmas gifts this year through The

Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Generous individuals,

families and businesses from our community have

the opportunity to adopt a child or senior through the

Angel Tree program and in a small way deliver the magic

and message of Christmas to those in need.

Angel Trees are located at area stores and malls and

several corporations choose to decorate Christmas

trees at their place of business with Salvation Army

Angels for employees to adopt. After selecting an

Angel and purchasing the listed needs and requested

gifts, these are returned to the Angel Tree location to

be processed and distributed by The Salvation Army to

families in time for Christmas. Volunteers diligently work

to organize Angel Tree items into family bags prepared

for distribution and families collect their gifts based on

set appointment times.

The Angel Tree gift distribution in Galveston County

will take place at Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett

F. Lowry Parkway, at the site of the old Dillard’s on

December 16. Angels will be available for adoption

throughout November and due back on December 4 at

Center of Hope, 601-51st Street Galveston. Last year,

1,026 Angels were distributed in Galveston County with

more than 2,000 available for adoption this year.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree has been a tradition

in the USA since 1979. We are so grateful to the community

and area businesses for their support, working

alongside The Salvation Army to make sure that children

experience the joy of opening a present on Christmas

morning and knowing that someone cares for them,”

said Captain Jennifer Jones, commanding officer of The

Salvation Army Galveston County. “Many families have

made participation in the Angel Tree a part of their own

family traditions – buying gifts for their adopted Angel as

a way to teach the act of charity and giving to their own

children. Thank you for your support of The Salvation

Army Angel Tree program.”

Volunteers are needed throughout November and

December to help manage Angel Tree locations, process,

organize and distribute the many items received.

For more information about adopting an Angel, sponsoring

an Angel Tree at your location or volunteer opportunities,

please call The Salvation Army at 409-763-1691

or visit us at 601 51st ST, Galveston, TX 77551.

And as always, secure donations can be made online

at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SALARMY.

ABOUT THE SALVATION ARMY

The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal

Christian church established in London in 1865, has

been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination

for more than 130 years in the United States.

Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The

Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social

services that range from providing food for the hungry,

relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled,

outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the

homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.

82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is

used to support those services in 5,000 communities

nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.

org