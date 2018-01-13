THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE Making Christmas Dreams a Reality
Hundreds of children and seniors in Galveston County
will receive Christmas gifts this year through The
Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Generous individuals,
families and businesses from our community have
the opportunity to adopt a child or senior through the
Angel Tree program and in a small way deliver the magic
and message of Christmas to those in need.
Angel Trees are located at area stores and malls and
several corporations choose to decorate Christmas
trees at their place of business with Salvation Army
Angels for employees to adopt. After selecting an
Angel and purchasing the listed needs and requested
gifts, these are returned to the Angel Tree location to
be processed and distributed by The Salvation Army to
families in time for Christmas. Volunteers diligently work
to organize Angel Tree items into family bags prepared
for distribution and families collect their gifts based on
set appointment times.
The Angel Tree gift distribution in Galveston County
will take place at Mall of the Mainland, 10000 Emmett
F. Lowry Parkway, at the site of the old Dillard’s on
December 16. Angels will be available for adoption
throughout November and due back on December 4 at
Center of Hope, 601-51st Street Galveston. Last year,
1,026 Angels were distributed in Galveston County with
more than 2,000 available for adoption this year.
“The Salvation Army Angel Tree has been a tradition
in the USA since 1979. We are so grateful to the community
and area businesses for their support, working
alongside The Salvation Army to make sure that children
experience the joy of opening a present on Christmas
morning and knowing that someone cares for them,”
said Captain Jennifer Jones, commanding officer of The
Salvation Army Galveston County. “Many families have
made participation in the Angel Tree a part of their own
family traditions – buying gifts for their adopted Angel as
a way to teach the act of charity and giving to their own
children. Thank you for your support of The Salvation
Army Angel Tree program.”
Volunteers are needed throughout November and
December to help manage Angel Tree locations, process,
organize and distribute the many items received.
For more information about adopting an Angel, sponsoring
an Angel Tree at your location or volunteer opportunities,
please call The Salvation Army at 409-763-1691
or visit us at 601 51st ST, Galveston, TX 77551.
And as always, secure donations can be made online
at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SALARMY.
ABOUT THE SALVATION ARMY
The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal
Christian church established in London in 1865, has
been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination
for more than 130 years in the United States.
Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The
Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social
services that range from providing food for the hungry,
relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled,
outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the
homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children.
82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is
used to support those services in 5,000 communities
nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.
org
